14th edition of the CPhI & P-MEC India Expo all set to unfold opportunities for India's Pharma market

Informa Markets, the leading international B2B events group that creates platforms for international markets to trade, innovate, and grow, is all set to kick start the 14th edition of South Asia's biggest Pharma event - the CPhI & P-MEC India expo from the 24th to 26th of November 2021 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi - NCR.

The unique highlight of this year's expo is the innovative Hybrid with a 'CPhI P-MEC India Virtual Conference' which is scheduled to begin pre-event, from 15th to 18th November 2021.

With the impressive response received from the industry, over 534 exhibitors from 16 countries shall participate and over 20,000 visitors are expected over 3 days. CPhI & P-MEC continues to provide an all-inclusive platform to scores of domestic and international buyers and professionals from across the Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing space along with National and State Regulatory Boards, and Policymakers to congregate and conduct business, arrive at solution-driven innovations to counteract economic uncertainties and domestic trade in India.

With a focus on building new business partnerships and announcements, the three-day expo promises to deliver and discuss new trends in the industry to grow the economy. Keeping up with their annual promise, the event will host an exciting line-up of conferences expected to enlighten the guests by addressing the challenges and focusing on future opportunities of the Pharmaceutical industry in India while adapting and thriving in this ever-changing industry.

This year too, the expo expects continued support from various Pharmaceutical Company (generic finished products), API Producer, Distributor, Pharmaceutical Company (innovator finished products), Intermediates Manufacturer, Engineering, and Contract Manufacturer, Ingredients Distributor / Buyer, Consultancy, and Packaging Materials as well as associated support from Pharmexcil, CIPI, IDMA, ASPA, IPA, IPEC, and KDPMA.

The 'CPhI P-MEC India Virtual Conference' (15th - 18th November 2021) has an exciting line-up of discussion points that will be covered over the four days, touching upon key topics like; Drug Development and Delivery, Medical devices, SCM (Logistics, Exports, Outsourcing), Machinery & Manufacturing, API & Next-Gen Labs, Regulatory Updates, Regulatory Updates, Biosimilars, mAbs, Pricing & Market Access, Packaging & Labelling, Serialisation, Track & Trace, Digitalization - AI, IoT, Blockchain, Big Data in Pharma.

With an exciting line-up of conferences, CPhI & P-MEC India Expo will host a series of sessions and workshops, presented and led by high-profile speakers and industry stalwarts, and ample support and representation from the Government covering content from all aspects of the Pharmaceutical industry.

A keynote on 'Recent initiatives by the authorities for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry at the inauguration ceremony on Day 1 will be followed by a first-panel discussion 'Building Self Reliance at the core of the Pharmaceutical Industry with reduced import dependence for API' will focus on The COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted the global supply chains and laid bare vulnerabilities across the world in critical industries such as pharmaceuticals and food. This will be followed by the second and third-panel discussion.

The expo is a part of the offerings under the umbrella of the popular India Pharma Week which ekes out solutions to challenges and meets the business requirements of the pharma professional. This year too, apart from the expo, the IPW will have powerful sessions under their banner. On Day 1 the offerings include The Pharma Connect Conference which brings all key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry on a single platform to discuss, deliberate, and shares their thoughts on achieving the next phase of growth in pharma.

The CEO Roundtable which is a closed-door strategic gathering of CEOs of leading Pharma and Biopharma companies who deep dive into thought-provoking discussions on pharma developments in India, and concludes with the India Pharma Awards, one of the most transparent & process driven awards which are conducted professionally as well as methodically to draw out the best in the industry. This will be followed by the Women in Pharma Roundtable on Day 2 which is an initiative aimed at acknowledging and celebrating the significant and continued contribution of women to the pharmaceutical industry in a closed-door roundtable discussion.

Commenting on this year's CPhI & P-MEC India Expo, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "The CPhI & P-MEC India Expo is an inherent part of our magnum opus, India Pharma Week (IPW), an array of marquee events celebrating the pharma industry. Always staying sensitive and true to trends, this year the theme for the IPW is really to Reconnect and Rebuild, to achieve the next phase of growth for the Indian pharma domain. With a 15% growth rate annually, the India Pharmaceutical market is a well-established sector, strong local manufacturing capabilities, with an international export profile, and therefore, it is important to capture new market trends, innovate, adapt and seek newer opportunities to reach goals. We are extremely thrilled to set ourselves back on track with this year's expo, and while we are still fighting the global pandemic, we are delighted to see such a positive response from our international delegates. We look forward to a great response, and we promise all our guests a safe and productive experience at the India Pharma Week."

Speaking about the expectation from the CPhI & P-MEC India Expo, Meghdoot Thakkar, Director, Pacmac Solution Pvt. Ltd., said, "The CPhi/P- MEC is an event we look forward to year on year, as it boosts our business, both domestically and internationally. Keeping in mind that India is the Third-largest medicine market in the Asia Pacific the outlook has always been positive. While Pacmac is known for its speed, and machine output, we are the first company in India to deliver 350 cartons per minute. We will be showcasing the Pac 300 Cartoner machine for Blister cartooning, the Mac 150 for ointment filling, and the Stech bundling machine for 20 bundles per minute."

