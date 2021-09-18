A step towards solving the oxygen crisis in country, Albot Technologies inaugurates O2 plant in Pune

A 500 LPM oxygen plant was inaugurated by Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Friday.

The plant has been made operational by Albot Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with DY Patil International University (DYPIU) and is installed in the premises of D Y Patil Dnyanshanti School, Akurdi. This marked a monumental milestone towards a future with sufficient oxygen supply. To refresh one's memory, during the second wave of the pandemic, India had immensely struggled with a rampant oxygen shortage. A sustainable solution to tackle such a critical issue was the need of the hour.

The list of guests of honour also included the likes of Dr Sanjay Patil - President, Dr DY Patil Pratishthan, Satej Patil - Chairman & Vice President Dr DY Patil Pratishthan, and Minister of State, Govt of Maharashtra and Dr Prabhat Ranjan, VC DY Patil International University.

The plant has been engineered to produce over 500 Litres of Oxygen per minute. It employs the well-known Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technique by which the enriched oxygen is generated from the ambient air while filtering out the nitrogen. With the PSA technique, an oxygen purity of 93% can be achieved. Once the oxygen is generated, it can be directly supplied to the hospitals and industrial sectors.

"Our objective is to strengthen the oxygen manufacturing capacity in the nation to forestall the consequences as seen in the second wave of the pandemic. We are viewing this from a multidimensional perspective; enhancing the supply chain while keeping an eye on the evolving demand too," said Dr Akash Singh, CEO, Albot Technologies.

Under the Corporate-University collaboration, Albot Technologies has been in a partnership with DYPIU for technology, infrastructure, and healthcare projects.

This collaboration is fueled by the purpose to serve the community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and to develop indigenous O2 plant technology for future use under the "Make in India" initiative.

The specialized PSA technique used for this Oxygen plant is a "clean technology". The raw materials used for this technique are only air and hence there's no risk of contamination. The oxygen supplied via this plant can be stored for long-term usage and it's completely safe to use because the chemicals used in the process are non-toxic.

Along with the added advantage of its capacity to produce 500 liters per minute, this O2 plant aims to annihilate India's oxygen crisis substantially.

