Ace Cricketer Yusuf Pathan inaugurates the Cricket Academy of Pathans in Jodhpur as part of its PAN India Expansion

Ace cricketer Yusuf Pathan inaugurated the 27th academy of the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) at Jodhpur, in the presence of Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director (CAP), at a press conference held at the academy ground located in Shikargarh area of Jodhpur. With technology-enabled, strong on-ground curriculum and a team of experts providing high level cricket coaching, this new CAP centre promises to fulfil the aspirations of budding cricketers in Jodhpur.

Yusuf Pathan, Director, Cricket Academy of Pathans, said, "We invest copious time and energy interacting with students and their parents. With the launch of CAP in Jodhpur, we are expanding in Rajasthan and are looking to tap into the huge reserve of young cricket enthusiasts and give them world-class coaching infrastructure so that the city can start churning out district, state, national and International level players".

Talking about the successful training strategy of CAP, he added, "Through our world-class coaching, our students have started representing their states at the national level tournaments like Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy. We have plans to open more academies across India which will assist the budding cricketers of the country to get trained in the right manner."

CAP is providing quality coaching to the young players across India and helping them to fulfil their dreams of playing at the highest level. In the recent past 70 students have already been selected for various district, state and national level matches. CAP hopes to continue this trend in Jodhpur also and produce some national and International level cricketers in the future.

According to Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director, CAP, "We plan to expand our operations to tier II and tier III cities to give an opportunity to all the budding cricketers who love the sport and need access to world-class coaching infrastructure. India has a massive pool of talent and most of it lies in these cities. We are excited about the prospect of utilizing the talent pool and produce cricketers from these cities. We are aiming to launch 19 more academies in the cities of Bhopal, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Srinagar, Itanagar, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Agra, Bijnor, Malihabad, Gulbarga, Berhampur and have pledged to invest INR 2.85 crores towards this goal. We hope to become the preferred academy for cricket coaching across the country and we are committed to it."

CAP uses state-of-the-art technology tools to help leverage the performances of all the students. Apart from the already in use PitchVision technology, a recent addition has been of CAP-Stance Beam, a smart cricket bat sensor which gives shot analysis in real time and instant 360-deree batting performance data analytics to players and coaches. With real-time collaboration with the coaches, this tool keeps track of the practice sessions, enabling the coaches in providing instant course correction. An in-house app, a tool developed recently, helps the management and coaches keep up-to-date with the daily activities.

