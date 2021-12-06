Actor Ram Kapoor invests in Flagship Avas Villa, Alibaugh

The next big destination in India, Alibaugh, is once again in the spotlight.

The preferred choice for many Mumbaikers for their second home due to the ease of connectivity, Alibaugh has seen a recent spurt in residential property developments.

Avas Living, a wellness luxury living project by Aditya Kilachand that boasts investors like Adar Poonawala and Gaurav Kapur is a marquee development in Alibaugh commands one of the highest valuations in the area.

Merging two concepts - luxury developments and holistic wellness, Avas Living will encompass a Wellness Center and Spa and a community of state-of-art villas designed by leading international architectural firm SAOTA who have also designed the Bulgari Resort in Los Angeles, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Bodrum as well as rapper Drake's seven-bedroom estate in Beverly Hills among others.

Located in the tranquil beauty of Awas, Alibaugh, the aim is to build a community of conscious explorers that believe in expansive wellness as a constant state of being and are looking for a personalised experience with measurable results.

Recently its flagship villa Aangan at Avas has been in the news for its unique design by Sussanne Khan that is an amalgamation of wellness and luxury with integrated technology to help homeowners improve their quality of living.

The expansive 4-bedroom home with a private pool and lush lawns has been purchased by leading television and film actor Ram Kapoor for over Rs. 20 crores.

The concept for Aangan at Avas has been inspired and built around the sense of community and embracing the local environment to make living more harmonious, in tune with nature, blending elegance and comfort.

The pink Jodhpur stone that clad the villa exteriors are seamlessly combined with high ceilings and narrow framed glass windows, inviting nature inside. In this rustic luxury of Aangan, a grand Aztec inspired teak wood door welcomes you home while the minimalist luxury furnishings invite you to linger peacefully.

Each room in the four-bedroom villa is designed keeping in mind every need of a family. With a large rustic wooden dining table that allows the family to dine and spend quality time together, the secluded master bedroom at the same time with its arched doorways distances from the crowd and provides privacy. The villa is fully serviced with a dedicated gardener, two private housekeepers, pool service and personalised concierge.

