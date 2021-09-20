After CEO's resignation, Royal Enfield's top officers likely to exit from company

Due to declining sales in the Corona period, chip shortages and delays in the launch of new vehicles, the Royal Enfield company, which manufactures bullet motorcycles is going through tough time. Top executives of the company are likely to say goodbye to the company after the resignation of CEO Vinod Dasari.

Royal Enfield is a company of Eicher Motors. It is learned that Lalit Malik, the chief commercial officer of Royal Enfield, who is very close to Eicher Motors MD Siddharth Lal, has also resigned.

Global Marketing Head Shubhranshu Singh, who has been instrumental in the successful launch of models like Interceptor, Thunderbird X, Meteor and All New Classic motorcycles, is also on notice period. According to sources, he is going to get a big position in another company. The company is trying its best to retain these two officers.

“We cannot comment on this, as we do not respond to speculative information as a policy,” a spokesperson of Royal Enfield said, responding to ET’s queries on the resignations of top executives.

However, with one such resignation after another, MD Siddharth Lal's problems have increased. As the company prepares to launch premium bikes to boost declining sales, people in the sales and marketing departments are starting to leave. This was reported by NBT.