Ajay Sahni & Associates accelerates blockchain- based IP protection solutions

Ajay Sahni & Associates (ASA) is an award-winning corporate law practice that offers innovative, robust, and effective strategic legal advice and representation.

Founded in 1983, Ajay Sahni & Associates is committed to delivering creative and cutting-edge solutions to the complex, new-age problems being faced by clients today.

With over 100 reported judgments in leading law journals and reports, Ajay Sahni & Associates have represented multiple Fortune clients (both Indian and International) on the prosecution and disputes practices.

The team relies upon AI and automation-based in-house trademark portfolio management systems to manage compliances, monitor threats and alerts for clients.

Further to its vision to deliver technology-enabled solutions for clients, Ajay Sahni & Associates (ASA) entered into a strategic partnership with iDefendo, a Swedish pioneer in blockchain technology, becoming the first law outfit in India to offer blockchain-based IP protection services.

Several fashion and retail clients of the firm (including celebrity designer KunalRawal) have signed for these services. 'ASA Vault' has been designed to help clients record proof of ownership with blockchain-backed time-stamps and audit trails. Their new service 'ASA Transfer' lets the clients track multiple files that they have transferred to other recipients, thereby helping the clients establish proof of service along with blockchain-based evidence to support them.

Ajay Sahni & Associates (ASA) possesses an efficient and intellectual team that has a diverse portfolio of skills and expertise to cater to the needs of the clients. Ajay Sahni, the founder of Ajay Sahni & Associates (ASA) has been an IP litigation counsel since 1983.

His dispute resolution experience covers a wide spectrum of industries including retail, infrastructure, pharmaceutical, real estate, automotive, finance, fast-moving consumer goods, telecommunications, power, education, chemical, and industrial products.

His key publications include - being the revising author of Lal's Commentary on the Indian Copyright Act, 1957; and co-authoring seven volumes of the book titled Cases and Materials on Trademarks and Allied Laws. KritikaSahni, a Partner at ASA counsels clients in a diverse array of enforcement, procurement, and transactional intellectual property matters. Sheetal Nair, Partner is a seasoned intellectual property counsel with profound expertise in transactions, licensing, strategy and valuation. Visit to know more.

