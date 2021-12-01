Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals bags India Pharma Award 2021

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a New Delhi-based pharmaceuticals contract research and manufacturing services provider, recently announced that the company has received the 'India Pharma Award 2021' during the CPHL at the India Expo Center. The 8th edition of the annual award recognizes Akums' contribution to the healthcare sector. It also acknowledges Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for excellence in contract research & manufacturing.

Earlier, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has bagged the prestigious India Pharma Leader Award for the year 2018 & 2019. Moreover, the organization has been featured in the 2020 issue of Next Fortune 500.

Akums is India's largest Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAMS) organization responsible for manufacturing approximately 12% of all drugs consumed in the country. The organization offers a comprehensive range of services starting from formulation development to market launch all en suite.

The company offers exclusive services in the field of commercial drug development from the point of formulation till its market launch. The organization has 13 advanced manufacturing units which collectively are producing 12 percent of the nation's drug supply. Commenting on the award Mr. DC Jain Chairperson Akums said, "This recognition and subsequent felicitation of our enterprise is going to fuel us to work even harder and to keep delivering the best there is in the health industry. We thank the India Pharma Awards for its recognition; we will continue to work harder to serve our nation and take its name across the world." "Akums has stepped-up backward integration possibilities by acquiring and setting up API manufacturing plants in India, recently. We want to see India capture the API space and contribute towards being AatmaNirbhar. The company is also forward-looking to ride the digital wave. In the next couple of years, Akums is planning to transform its manufacturing processes, innovate new patient-friendly and unique formulations, digitize operations, to leap frog and continue its leadership position as India's largest & most trusted Pharma CRAMS Company," said, Arushi Jain. India Pharma Awards is one of the most transparent & process-driven awards in the country. This is conducted professionally as well as methodically to draw out the best in the industry. It stands as an opportunity to position a brand with the best in the Pharmaceutical space and celebrate the champions in pharma. India Pharma 2021 covers the whole process of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, from various kinds of manufacturing/processing types of machinery to Lab Equipment, Analytical Instruments, APIs, and other total solutions. The event l provides a platform to a global investment community to connect with stakeholders in the Pharma sector in India, Central and State Governments, leading business leaders and top executives from the industry, academics, and experts from the world.

About Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Incorporated in 2004 by brothers Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain, Akums is one of the largest contract manufacturers catering to domestic and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Akums produces about 11-12% of all drugs consumed in India. The company's clients include pharma giants such as Cipla, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark, Novartis and Mylan. Akums attributes its success to its 15,000+ employees. Akums has plant-wise R&D and F&D departments equipped with best in class technology and manpower. It has appointed well-experienced, qualified and competent technical personnel in departments like Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Production, Personnel & Administration, Engineering, Warehouse and more. New products developed and offered by Akums are at par with global companies with 830 DCGI approvals, 535 FSSAI approvals, 4 patent grants and 74 filed patents.

The company began with a single manufacturing unit and today owns 10 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that are equipped to produce all modern dosage forms such as tablets, hard gelatin capsules, soft gelatin capsules, powder in sachets, liquid syrups and suspensions, injections, eye/ear drops, ointments, creams, gels, lotions, ayurvedic and herbal preparations, nutraceutical and cosmetic preparations and many more. Accolades for Akums

Akums has consistently strived towards achieving highest standards of quality, at par with international benchmarks. Some of awards presented to Akums for their excellent performance across diverse areas of work and production are:

* INDIA PHARMA LEADER AWARD by Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, consecutively for 2 years.

* National Award for Excellence in Product Quality and Outstanding Entrepreneurship by Government of India.

* Best Emerging Companies Excellence Award and Best Corporate Governance Award by Business Today.

* India Pharma Award for Excellence in Contract Research - Formulation Development by UBM India consecutively for 3 years.

* The company's growth and contribution to the pharmaceutical industry earned it a well-deserved position in the list of India's Next Fortune 500 companies, with an overall sector ranking of 3.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor