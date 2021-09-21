Alert! From October, cheque books of OBC and UBI bank won't be valid

If you are also a bank customer, this is important news for you. Old checkbooks of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) will be invalid from next month i.e. October 1. That is, from next month you will not be able to make payment from the old cheque book.

Meanwhile, old cheque books of Oriental Bank, Allahabad Bank and United Bank of India will be obsolete from October 1, 2021. Both OBC and UBI had merged with PNB in April 2020, however cheque books of these two erstwhile banks were continuing till now. This information has been given by Punjab National Bank.

“The old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from October 1, 2021. Please replace your old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR,” PNB tweeted from its official account.

“Get your new cheque book from your branch or apply through ATM/IBS/PNB ONE. All customers are requested to use new PNB cheque book with updates PNB IFSC and MICR only from now onwards to avoid any transactional inconvenience. Please contact our toll-free number 1800-180-2222 for any assistance or query,” it further said.

The customer has to go to the bank branch for a new cheque kbook. In addition, bank customers can also apply for checkbooks online. You can apply for a checkbook through internet banking or mobile banking. Customers can call the toll free number 18001802222 for detailed information.