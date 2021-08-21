Alerts for HDFC customers! Online banking services will be closed for 18 hours; check out the exact time

There is an important information for HDFC Bank customers. The bank has informed the customers about this by e-mail. Bank customers may have to deal with some issues over the weekend. This means that the bank's service will be closed for 18 hours from Saturday to Sunday. The bank will work on maintenance to further improve digital banking facilities. According to HDFC Bank, these services will be affected from 9 pm on August 21, 2021 till 3 pm on August 22, 2021.

“Due to scheduled maintenance, loan related services will not be available on HDFC Bank NetBanking from 09.00 PM on 21st August 2021 to 03.00 PM on 22nd August, 2021. Regret the inconvenience caused.” HDFC bank said in a statement.

