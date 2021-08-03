Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin soon; Great discounts on all items including mobiles, laptops

Amazon has announced the Great Indian Festival Sale. Amazon's sale, which has many deals and offers, will run from August 5 to August 9. Amazon's sale will offer discounts on all products, including electronics, laptops, cameras, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen and TVs, mobile phones. In addition, Amazon has introduced a special offer for SBI credit card holders. If SBI customers buy items on EMI, they will also get an instant discount of 10 per cent at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Up to 60% discount on camera

At the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, customers will get discounts of up to 60 per cent on cameras and up to Rs 30,000 on laptops. Apart from this, there will be a discount of up to 60 per cent on smart security cameras. Apart from this, headphones, musical instruments, professional audio and speakers will also get up to 60 per cent discount. Up to 60 per cent discount on mobiles and up to 45 per cent discount on tabs.

Discounts on smartphones too

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale offers up to 40 percent off smartphones and accessories. OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10s, Mi 11x, Samsung M21 2021, Samsung M32, Samsung M42 5G, iQOO Z3 5G, iQOO 7, Tecno Camon 17 Series and many more with Tecno Spark Go Smartphones you will also get a lot of offers. Apart from this, consumers will also get big discounts on smart TVs.