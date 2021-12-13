Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's elder son Jai Amol Ambani got engaged

The great and richest family of India, Ambani's never fails to be in the headlines. They are the center of attraction in the country, everything about them is unique and special, from their wedding to newborn babies. And the last three years have been like a festival in the Ambani family. Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got married in 2018, and Isha's twin brother Akash Ambani also tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in 2019, after the year in 2020 couple welcomed their baby boy to the world whom they named, Prithvi Akash Ambani.



And now one more big news has come, Anil Ambani's elder son, Jai Anmol got engaged to Krishna Shah, on his birthday on 12th December this year.



Jai Amol's friend Armaan Jain, shared this news on his Instagram handle, where the couple is been seen flaunting their engagement rings. While sharing the pictures Armaan wrote "Congratulations @KYZAAA12 and Krisha! Love you both!" Mohit Marwah's wife, Antara Motiwala, too shared a happy picture of the couple and wrote, "So much love for these two!".



While Tina Ambani shared a picture of her son with a beautiful note on his birthday, she wrote "You brought new purpose into our lives and showed us the meaning of unconditional love. You light up our lives every single day and we love beyond measure! May the year ahead be the best one yet, with joys both personal and professional. Happy milestone birthday son, so so proud of you."