Antworks launches Neo Banking Super App 'AntPay'

Antworks, a leading Indian online financial services platform, announced on September 17, 2021, the official launch of AntPay, a Neo banking Super App. The AntPay app integrates Mobile payments, banking, loans, Insurance, investments, etc. on a single platform resulting in a convenient and hassle-free experience for users.

AntPay's zero balance Mobile wallet activates instantly and also doubles up as a virtual Rupay prepaid card. In addition, AntPay's ATM card is set to be a game-changer as it seamlessly integrates with a mobile wallet and can be controlled through App. This provides complete freedom to users to use a single AntPay Wallet both for Ecom, POS, and ATM transactions.

In addition, all AntPay users will be able to avail discounts on over 200 top brands at various Ecom platforms as part of its Social Reward Club Program. AntPay will soon allow the opening of Savings Bank Account of users on its App in tie-up with a leading Private sector Bank. With these innovative products and value propositions, AntPay enables people who are new to banking, to have a simplified experience.

AntPay's USP lies in the Social quotient it brings to Neo banking services. Until now, banking is considered a documentation-heavy and cumbersome process. AntPay works like a super app that eliminates the need to visit a physical bank branch altogether.

AntPay is also one of the first players to offer a Social lending feature where anyone can borrow from a social network of lenders available within the app. AntPay provides a bridge between lender and borrower, eliminating all third parties, resulting in more savings for the borrower and income for the lender. In addition, AntPay has tied up with Banks, NBFCs, and MFIs to offer wide-ranging loan offers and credit card options to its users.

AntPay App will be focussing on the financial wellness of users and have built several products and features within the App to promote financial wellness amongst its users. This includes credit counseling, insurance, and investment planning, and expense management reports. AntPay will also offer its users free doctor consultations, discounts not only at IPD/OPD but also at more than 10000 pharmacies and diagnostic centers across India.

For Corporate users, AntPay's proprietary AI and Machine Learning tools enable loan solutions, along with a unique initiative named HR Advantage Club where Corporate can avail exclusive benefits for their employees in form of financial planning, investment, health, and life insurance, along with shopping and rewards. Corporates will also be able to directly transfer salaries and Reimbursements, into employees' AntPay Mobile Wallets using AntPay HR Advantage Club.

Antworks has also undertaken a unique socio-economic initiative called Project Graam Uthaan, in West Bengal. This program is running in partnership with local MFI and NBFCs where Antworks helps villages to become self-reliant by facilitating small business loans to its community. The loans are facilitated in order to either start a new business or support an existing business for further growth. The company plans to extend this program through the AntPay app in other states as well in a phased manner with the participation of local MFIs and NBFCs.

"Antworks is an Indian fintech company with Global aspirations and the successful launch of AntPay is a major milestone in Antworks' growth journey. With the successful launch of AntPay App, we would strive to usher in a new era of Digital Social banking through our focus on financial wellness and Socially Responsible Financial Products," said Mr. Rajeev Mahajan, Founder, and CEO of Antworks.

Antworks was started by Rajeev Mahajan and Subhayu Ghose, both professional bankers with over 20 years of individual experience in setting up and scaling successful financial services businesses in India. While Rajeev has worked with the likes of ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, etc., in senior leadership positions; Subhayu has been in the Senior leadership Roles in the banking and financial consulting domain, with IDBI Bank, SBICAPs, etc.

Antworks, the Indian financial Services, the name behind AntPay, is a digital financial services platform based out of Gurgaon. Antworks also has an RBI Registered P2P Financing Company and IRDA registered Insurance Broking Company within its Group. The digital platform has over 3 million registered users and over 25000 paid subscribers for its various products.

For more information, please visit

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor