Apply for a Fullerton India personal loan for salaried and get exciting discounts*!

Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (Fullerton India) is a leading NBFC with a robust pan-India presence.

This festive season, Fullerton India's salaried customers get a flat discount of 0.5%* on the processing fees and a flat discount of 0.5%* on personal loan interest rates.

Along with this special festive offer, starting at 11.99% per annum, depending on the customer's eligibility. In order to make personal loans easy and stress-free for its customers, Fullerton India offers the following features:

Personal loans up to Rs 25 lakhs**: Depending on their eligibility, customers can avail of a personal loan of up to Rs 25 lakhs** without any collateral.

Digital Process: Customers do not need to stand in queues or meet agents. Fullerton India offers an end-to-end digital process.

Paperless Documentation: Applicants can scan their documents and upload them along with their other details while applying online, hence enabling a paperless application process.

Online Tools: Fullerton India ensures that its customers make an informed decision. It offers various tools such as personal loan eligibility calculators and on all its platforms for the customers' benefit.

Flexible Tenure: To help borrowers repay their EMIs conveniently without stressing their finances, Fullerton India offers the complete freedom to choose the tenure as per comfort and convenience between 12 to 60 months.

How to Avail the Offer: Fullerton India offers this special festive offer to all its online salaried customers only. Thus, in order to be eligible for this offer, applicants must be salaried and apply for a personal loan online via Fullerton India's website. Eligible applicants may then be offered a 0.5% discount* in processing fees and interest rates.

Customers can also avail of instant loans and get the offer through . It is a quick and convenient personal loan application for salaried professionals.

Through the app, customers can apply for a Fullerton India Personal loan at any time, Anywhere from the convenience of their home. The app offers a hassle-free documentation process where the customers only need to upload their basic information and documents. It is an entirely digital process, with dynamic tracking status available. A personal loan eligibility calculator is available on the app as well.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor