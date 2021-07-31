Aptronix becomes Apple India's largest national partner, adds 10 new stores in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana to expand the national footprint

Aptronix becomes the largest India partner for Apple by adding 10 new stores in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana with an approx. retail space of 30,000 sft.

This makes Aptronix India's largest Premium Apple Reseller with 48 retail stores and 12 service centres located in 14 cities across India. The company's commitment to providing best-in-class service and in-store experience to the customers has helped strengthen the brand's presence in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Kochi, and now in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana.

Redefining branding in the technology space across India, Aptronix is a brand synonymous with user experiences with a vast array of products that speak for itself. Elaborating on this very proposition of providing a lifestyle with all their products. The stores across various locations in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana promises their consumers to get hands-on with the latest products and services. The stores offer a state of art user experience for Apple fans across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Sutinder Singh, Founder, MD, Aptronix said, "Being the Largest Apple Partner in the country, we are ecstatic to open 10 new stores in Delhi, NCR and Ludhiana. We have achieved 200 per cent growth YoY in Revenue. We are proud Apple enthusiasts and are passionate about our brand, which strongly resonates with Apple's core values, right from their innovative approach and business strategy to the customer experience and after-sales support. We aim to keep pace with Apple's growth in India, plan to be a 100-store national partner by FY 2023. Our stores focus on offering a seamless retail experience with an extensive range of products, accessories. We follow all the standard operating protocols of Covid-19 according to government norms."

Commenting on the milestone, Meghna Singh, CEO, Aptronix said, "Aptronix believes in making a seamless customer experience their utmost priority. What differentiates us as an organization is that everything we do, we do as if we are the consumers. We want to treat our customers the same way we as customers would want to be treated. This passion is fundamental in everything we do. We had announced our Ambition of being a 50 store partner by 2020 back in 2017, and that has come true. With the addition of these 10 new stores, we are now not only the largest partner, but also the only national partner with such a vast geographic presence for Apple in India.

We believe in opening big statement stores worthy of providing the best retail experience to customers, with sales + service + omnichannel, with a whole range of products and related accessories, and offers. To further improve our services, our website - - has been designed to provide Omni Channel Experience to our customers where they can now shop online and have their favourite Apple products and accessories delivered to their houses anywhere in the country or can be picked up at our stores within 2 hours.

Our developers are also working on a mobile app to enhance the online experience and keep up with the requirements of the present-day consumer."

She further added, "To elevate the buyer experience, we are initiating a first-of-its-kind Loyalty Program and Referral Program for our customers. Aptronix's spectacular 3-tier loyalty program gives you incredible rewards every time you shop. Referring is now rewarding - You can refer friends, and get a chance to win an Apple TV, Apple Watch SE, iPhone 11 or MacBook Air 2020 based on the milestone completed. We are also the first partner to introduce Back to School offers across online and offline channels in which we are offering MacBooks and Mac Minis to students and teachers great discounts."

