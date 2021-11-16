ARETE Group introduces new-age industry destination - Payal Industrial Park at Dahej PCPIR to accelerate industrial growth in India

One of India's largest industrial developers, ARETE Group, has unveiled Payal Industrial Park -- India's largest privately-integrated Industrial Park at Dahej, Gujarat.

The Park is spread over a vast 3,500 acres of area earmarked for large-scale industrial development, logistics parks and utilities. It is developed within the Gujarat PCPIR (Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region) - as declared by Government of India under PCPIR Policy 2007, and hence surrounded by fast-growing industrial projects within Gujarat PCPIR.

The Park has been approved by the Government of Gujarat, and world-class infrastructure facilities has been planned. Its master planning is done by engineering giant CH2M Hill; therefore it has been planned innovatively for efficient internal roads, water distribution facilities, effluent treatment plants, power distribution and fire fighting. Additionally, industries will also have superlative access to manpower, close proximity to vendors and other ancillary products by being a part of the industrial cluster. All these facilities collectively make Payal Industrial Park an ideal hub for water-intensive and polluting industries such as chemical, agro-chemical, fertilizer, dyes intermediates, pigments, chlor-alkali, chemical, petrochemicals, specialty chemical, polymer, rubber, metals and metallurgical and textile industries, among others.

Further, the Park is strategically located within a thriving industrially-developed ecosystem and has multi-modal connectivity via Ports, Air, Rails and Roads. It has easy access to the nearby Dahej Port, whereas Hazira Port, Surat and Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), Navi Mumbai are also important for the Park in terms of boosting exim trade and connectivity to Middle-East, Central Asia and Europe. Further, the Park is situated close to the Western Railway Network, and is also at close vicinity to 3 international airports viz. Surat International Airport, Baroda Airport and Ahmedabad Airport (with Baroda and Surat airports being in the nearest vicinity). It is also accessible via the National Highway-48 along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

Virender Kumar, Head - Business Strategy & Marketing, ARETE Group said, "It is a matter of great pride for us at ARETE to bring to you Payal Industrial Park - one of the largest privately-held industrial park of the nation. I am confident Payal Industrial Park will become the gateway for the future of industrial revolution in India. The Park envisions to be 'Asia's ultimate destination to set up industry', while also fulfilling the vision of Gujarat's ongoing 'mega industrial revolution' and contributing towards the 'Make in India' initiative. And to that end, it customizes the facilities to suit requirements of clients from different industrial backgrounds, helps them with regulatory approvals, and even provides them end-to-end assistance to set up and grow within the industrial ecosystem."

Payal Industrial Park is promoted by ARETE Group -- which has over 3 decades of experience in this field, and is one of the largest land bank holders in the Dahej-Vadodara Region of the state of Gujarat.

Incorporated in 1990, ARETE Group has 30+ years of invaluable experience and expertise in land acquisition, development of infrastructure, along with aiding companies with regulatory approvals. ARETE (derived from the Greek word 'Arete' meaning 'excellence') works in a wide range of business verticals - industrial parks & development, real estate, hospitality, retail & investments, etc. Today, ARETE Group is one of the renowned names in industrial park development.

This story is provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor