Arpit Dadhich and Angel Rai win the #TakaTakStar Challenge

As a creator first platform, MX TakaTak has always had the vision of nurturing its creator community by giving them once in a lifetime opportunities of finding fame.

As part of fulfilling this promise for budding digital enthusiasts, MX TakaTak launched the #TakaTakStar Challenge for the Top 20 contestants of one of India's leading beauty pageants - LIVA Miss Diva as well as the MX community.

The 2 winners for this challenge, Arpit Dadhich (crowned as Mr TakaTak) and Angel Rai (Ms TakaTak) get an opportunity to meet the Liva Miss Diva winners and be a part of the coveted grand finale as well as subsequently feature on MTV as part of the ceremony.

With a focus on amping up User Generated Content, the challenge judged the users on 3 fun and thematic parameters - #RampWalk, #FitAndFab and #ILoveTakaTak. As a part of the first challenge #RampWalk, the influencers were expected to create their own version of walking on the ramp in the form of tutorials, bloopers, or even comic videos.

Cultivating a healthier lifestyle, the second challenge #FitAndFab, required users to post their workout and fitness videos and lastly, the third challenge #ILoveTakaTak saw participants express their love for the platform citing their own individual reasons. Creating an inclusive community, the #TakaTakStar challenge is gender-agnostic, paving way for a wider set of audiences to participate.

As a part of the challenge- #RampWalk, created a video with her gracious walk on the trending audio clip for 'Machayenge' that helped her gain around 130K Likes. The creator has 25.2 million followers on the MX TakaTak platform and for the challenge #ILoveTakaTak, created a video where he expressed his love for the platform with his reasons. The creator has 12 K followers on the MX TakaTak platform where he creates acting and dancing videos.

"The #TakaTakStar challenge was a great opportunity for all the fashion enthusiasts and creators. I am fortunate to not only be a part of it, but also to win the challenge. I congratulate all the participants and I am grateful to MX TakaTak for recognising my talent with the title of Mx TakaTak", said the winner Angel Rai.

Arpit Dadhich on winning the challenge said, "MX TakaTak has been the strongest pillar in my life because it has given me a stage to portray my acting and dancing skills. I've got an opportunity to engage with new audiences who love my content and winning this challenge and being crowned Mr TakaTak gives me utmost joy. I am excited to be on national TV and to meet the Liva Miss Diva Winners."

LIVA Miss Diva 2021, Co-powered by MX TakaTak stays true to its inherent philosophy of providing a stage for young, confident women, willing to take the world by storm and the challenge #TakaTakStar showcased similar values by creating an opportunity for such talents.

