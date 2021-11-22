ASCENT Foundation announces the Line-up of High-profile Speakers for Sixth Edition of its Flagship Event - 'ASCENT eConclave 2021'

ASCENT Foundation, a not-for-profit, peer-to-peer learning platform founded by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd., has announced a high-profile speaker line-up for the Sixth Edition of its annual flagship event 'ASCENT eConclave 2021' to be held on Friday, 3-7 pm, November 26 2021.

The event will host more than 1000+ growth-ready entrepreneurs along with Industry Experts, Thought Leaders and Change Makers who will engage with each other to share the nous from their entrepreneurial journey and exchange knowledge, ideas and learnings.

Themed as "Decode Disruption", the eConclave 2021, this year, aims to equip entrepreneurs to understand, adapt and act around the significant disruptions at play in the Indian economy. Furthermore, conversations among thought leaders from across industries will focus on fast-moving technology trends, digital transformation strategy and future disruptions.

The eConclave will run into five power-packed sessions with valuable take-home insights from eminent speakers within the ecosystem around significantly relevant sub-themes. The keynote session titled 'The Adaptive Advantage' will have Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-founder, Infosys and Founding Chairman UIDAI (Aadhaar) sharing his insights on the need to expand the perception, enhance cognition, extend the sociality and the Adaptive Advantage that businesses of the future need to have. Nandan Nilekani said, "Innovation is the key driver to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead for digital India. I am excited to join the conversation at the ASCENT eConclave 2021 and share my thoughts on digital transformation with entrepreneurs from across India."

A special session will see Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles, Authors of international bestseller Ikigai sharing insights into the secrets and best practices of the Japanese and how one can apply the Ikigai philosophy in their lives to be successful, as they launch their new book The Ikigai Journey One of the five sessions includes a fireside chat titled 'Delivering Ambition through Generations' between Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd. and Sriharsha Majety CEO, Co-founder, Swiggy. The session will shed light on how to develop an organisation of tomorrow and build a high ambition leadership that leaves a legacy to follow.

Anchit Nayar, CEO, Beauty E-Commerce, Nykaa, Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay, Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder of TATA 1mg, Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-founder, of Vedantu will be seen in a panel discussion curated by Shereen Bhan, CNBC-TV18 will discuss the digital transformation that many companies underwent in 2020 continued in 2021 at a rapid pace as the pandemic continued to impact the world.

Rishad Premji will be in conversation with Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM discussing how he leads a billion-dollar company with purpose. The session titled 'Deconstructing Leadership' will also bring light on Leadership skills such as openness, empathy, resilience, altruism, ability to communicate and to ensure innovation and agile-execution capabilities. Commenting on the title, Rishad Premji said, "There have been some fundamental changes across industries in the last couple of years and it is important for the leaders of the organization to redefine and reconstruct themselves to adapt to the ever-changing environment. I look forward to hearing from other Thought Leaders and sharing my views on Deconstructing Leadership at the ASCENT eConclave 2021."

Commenting on the list of speakers, Harsh Mariwala, Founder of ASCENT Foundation said, "Technology and digitisation are the key enablers to create value for future generations. At the ASCENT eConlave 2021, we aim to focus on the significant disruption that was witnessed in the last 2 years, making it imperative for businesses to innovate, adapt and act fast to pivot in order to build resilience for the years ahead."

In addition, Archanna Das, Head of ASCENT Foundation said, "Year after year, we endeavor to bring in the best speakers from across the globe to add value to the entrepreneur ecosystem. Each session at the ASCENT Conclave is highly curated in the context of the Indian SME/MSME cohort and we ensure that the Networking among the 1000+ like-minded participants is highly value-driven."

Previous editions of the ASCENT Conclave have witnessed 100+ prolific speakers including Uday Kotak (Kotak Mahindra Bank), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group), Rajiv Bajaj (Bajaj Auto), Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon Ltd.), Dr. Raghuram Rajan (Ex-RBI Governor), Deepak Parekh (HDFC), Sangita Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), Sourav Ganguly (BCCI), Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Ronnie Screwvala (Swades Foundation), Naveen Tewari (InMobi Group), Anita and Harsha Bhogle, Ameera Shah (Metropolis), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (PayTM), Anita Dongre (AND and Global Desi), Prasoon Joshi (McCann), Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Info Edge: Naukri.com), Ashish Hemrajani (BookMyShow), PC Musthafa (ID Fresh Food), Manish Sabharwal (TeamLease), Anand Piramal (Piramal Group), Laksh Vaaman Sehgal (Samvardhana Motherson Group), Kunal Shah (CRED), Milind Soman (Actor), Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Masaba Gupta (Fashion Designer), Harsh Jain (Dreams 11) and many others.

ASCENT Foundation started by Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.) is a not-for-profit expression of his personal passion to identify and enable high-potential growth-stage entrepreneurs in their journey to grow both as Entrepreneurs and their Enterprises. ASCENT creates a close-knit Trust Group of non-competing entrepreneurs who believe in Learning from Doers.

Designed as a peer-to-peer platform, ASCENT leverages the "power of the collective" and enables entrepreneurs to share experiences, ideas, insights to learn from each other through self-facilitated Trust Groups and an extended network of Enablers. In the last 9 years, ASCENT has selected over 770 entrepreneurs as members (from more than 2500 applications received) who are part of 64 operational Trust Groups in Mumbai, Chennai and All India Chapters.

The composition of these members is quite diverse with a 46:54 split between Manufacturing and Services Industries; 44% Family Businesses; 8% Women Entrepreneurs and in all about 65+ diverse industries represented. The aggregate annual turnover of the ASCENT members is more than Rs. 53,000 crores with individual member turnover ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2500+ crores.

