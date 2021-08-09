Being Human Clothing appoints Sanjeev Rao as CEO

Four Aces Fashion House Pvt. Ltd., which has the license of Being Human Clothing label, has a new CEO.

Multidisciplinary business leader, Sanjeev Rao, who comes with over 27 years of management experience leading strategic growth in the retail arena (apparel, hypermarkets, departmental stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and entertainment) has joined the clothing company on Monday, 2nd August 2021.

An alumni of the Wharton Business School UPENN, Sanjeev has handled core teams of large retail units as a cross-functional expert. Moreover, he has worked at leadership levels with retail giants like Raymond, Landmark group, Aditya Birla Retail and Jubilant Retail across strategy, operations and P&L management.

Welcoming Sanjeev Rao to Being Human Clothing, Managing Director, Alvira Agnihotri says, "We're glad to have Sanjeev join us as the CEO of Being Human Clothing. His vast experience in retail, specifically in the garment industry, will help us lead Being Human Clothing to expand to more markets and countries. We have big plans for the brand and with Sanjeev's valuable expertise and contribution, we're sure of taking Being Human Clothing to greater success. At the same time, it will also be a learning experience to work with someone like him who has several successes to his credit in this sector."

