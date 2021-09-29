Celebrate Diwali se Pehle Diwali: Big Shopping Festival with Big Bazaar

The festive season is here, and with it India's most loved hypermarket brand, Big Bazaar is back with a mega event for its customers to make their purchases well in advance at Big Bazaar's Big Shopping Festival. Shoppers can get a head start on their festive shopping, both in-store and online on the Big Bazaar app and its e-commerce website from 1st to 10th October 2021.

Shoppers can enjoy great offers and big savings on grocery, kitchenware, home furnishings, electronics, and luggage. The trendy new Festive collection from fbb is available in store ready and online, with the perfect outfits to get you ready for every celebration. What's more, with Big Bazaar online you can get any of your festive requirements home-delivered to you in just 2 hours!

The Big Shopping Festival also brings our customers the biggest ever offer! A power-packed bundle of all pantry and festive essentials.

* Free Atta, Dal, Rice, Ghee, Sugar and Rs. 1000 Fashion on shopping of Rs. 10000

* Free Ghee, Sugar and Rs. 500 Fashion on shopping of Rs. 6000

* Free Rice and Rs. 250 Fashion on shopping of Rs. 3000

Apart from this there are tons of other offers also lined up:

* 43 (109 cm) Full HD LED TV worth Rs. 44990 for Rs. 16999 only

* Kitchen Combi Set worth Rs. 12075 for Rs. 6499 only (Gas stove, Non-stick cookware and Pressure Cooker)

* Upto 70% off on branded luggage

* Buy 1 Get 1 Free on bedsheets

* Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Fashion

Speaking about the event, Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said, "Festivals are a very big part of our lives as Indians, and Dussehra and Diwali are the 2 biggest celebrations everyone eagerly looks forward to. Big Bazaar Big Shopping Festival is a great opportunity to be an integral participant in our customers lives. This year we have the biggest value offer for our customers - Freebasic pantry essentials like Rice, Flour, Dal, Ghee, Sugar, as well as Fashion adding a special excitement to their festive shopping. We hope to make the customer's experience with Big Bazaar a rewarding and fulfilling one."

Big Bazaar is the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group with physical presence in over 150 cities across the country. The Group also operates Big Bazaar GenNxt which integrates superior shopping experiences with innovations such as interactive digital screens, sit-down checkouts, and smart customer service. Big Bazaar promises to offer the 'Har Din Lowest Price' with a massive price drop on over 1,500 everyday use items at all the stores in the country. It also offers a host of value-added services like home delivery, fast billing, and flour mills amongst others. Big Bazaar has created mega shopping properties like Sabse Saste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Smart Search, Wednesday Bazaar, and Great Indian Home Festival which empowers the customers to shop the best at the lowest price.

