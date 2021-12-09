Celebrating Relationships with SHAADI BY MARRIOTT BONVOY at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

A forever promise began at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, again, with an exquisitely curated SHAADI BY MARRIOTT BONVOY wedding showcase.

Aptly named 'Celebrating Relationships', the evening revelled in a magnificent coming-together of the creme de la creme of the city, corporate and business honchos along with a selection of socialites, actors, actresses, and celebrated performers.

The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom immersed itself in elegant and royal decor, with the grand staircase lined with the most delicate flower ensembles lit with traditional artisan lanterns. The ballroom was resplendent with intricate flower arrangements radiant in a pastel palette, making it a dream wedding destination curated to invoke feelings of warmth and everlasting delight.

The entertainment for the SHAADI BY MARRIOTT BONVOY At The Ritz-carlton, Bangalore was a glamourous affair with limited edition Wedding Couture showcased on leading fashion models sashaying down the runway complemented by performances by an outstanding line-up of artists.

The fashion show featured wedding couture designs by top designers of the country dedicated to exclusively embroidered artwork of the most skillful and heritage karigars in the country, with the famed actress and performer Ragini Dwivedi being the showstopper.

The unequivocal highlight of the evening was the breathtaking fashion flight by cutting edge quadcopters, a.k.a drones models, literally buzzing down the runway. This never-seen-before live experience, conceptualized and executed by The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, enthralled the guests as the spotlit white drones carried stunning jewelry.

The alfresco pre-function area showcased an array of live cooking stations with specialty, Indian, Western and Asian delicacies served pan to plate to guests by master chefs of the hotel. The bartenders flambeed a range of spirits that raised a toast to an immensely well-appreciated and successful event.

"Time, more so in the previous two years, has taught us the importance of celebrating relationships, and with the SHAADI BY MARRIOTT BONVOY at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, we strengthen our bonds and share the message of hope to recreate successful partnerships," says Amitabh Rai, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore.

Weddings are often an expression of a couple and the families who surround them, a blend of modern ideals and long-standing traditions. At The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore wedding experts strike the perfect balance between old and new, creating customized celebrations for couples from India and worldwide.

Intimate and exclusive ceremonies, as well as receptions, can be hosted in the pillar-less ballroom, and at the same time, the private banquet spaces and a rooftop dining space can accommodate cocktail receptions, sangeets, mehndi parties, and other events. While venues create the foundation for each celebration, catering, decor, and their in-house specialists transform the setting into something truly spectacular and personalized. The Master chefs can customize menus from traditional and authentic Indian cuisine to global cuisine and cater to your unique preferences.

The iconic Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, is superbly located at the city center, in close proximity to the finest in shopping, dining, cultural, and entertainment experiences. The hotel offers a multitude of 277 rooms, 9 award-winning restaurants, and a rooftop bar. The hotel boasts over 20,000 square feet of wedding spaces ranging from a pillar-less Ritz-Carlton Ballroom with a spacious indoor and an alfresco landscaped pre-function area that can accommodate live counter and bars.

Filling the hotel's entire fifth floor, The Ritz-Carlton Spa is more than a place; it is a destination. The 17,000 square feet. The Wellness Retreat offers luxury treatments drawing from Indian and Western healing traditions and a salon for ladies and gentlemen. The lush poolside offers a tropical haven to celebrate special occasions in private.

A wedding is the most special day of any couples' life, and Marriott knows how important it is to have a perfect wedding. Whether it is the grandest ceremony of the season or the most intimate affair, expect them to go the extra mile to host a beautiful and memorable wedding in India for a family from anywhere in the world. The in-house wedding specialists at the Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore work round the clock to translate that dream wedding into reality.

