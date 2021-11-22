Children of Worli had fun with food at the unique pop-up carnival--Basti BBQ in Mumbai

Have you heard of any kid who doesn't love celebrating Children's Day? We haven't either.

For the last few years, the children of Worli have had something extraordinary to look forward to, thanks to Basti BBQ - a unique pop-up carnival concept by youth activist Arjun Meghe to celebrate children, art, food and entertainment.

This Children's Day, the third edition of Basti BBQ, was organized at Worli Police Camp. More than 250 children of Mumbai Police personnel were pampered with some delicious food, carnival deco, fun-filled games, live music performances and much more.

The event also featured booths for popcorn, candy floss, tattoo painting, selfie points and other interactive activities.

"Our Mumbai Police and their families have been tirelessly working for us ever since the pandemic started. It was high time that something exciting had to be done for them. What better than this bundle of experiences for their l'il ones!! " as quoted by Arjun Meghe whilst dedicating this edition to the Mumbai Police.

Some of the city's best restaurants like New York Burrito Company, Speak Burgers by Vicky Ratnani, Veranda Bandra, and Flour Power by Ayesha Mehta pitched in to feed the children their best food. The kids were also treated with some lip-smacking cupcakes by Le 15 Patisserie and Crafted Crumbs.

Award-winning hip-hop rappers Bombay Lokal, OG Ankit and Yeda Anna (Gully Boy fame) from Most Wanted Records got the audience grooving with their explosive performances. Renowned digital production company India Film Factory was roped in to look after video production and content creation.

The leading man behind this initiative, Arjun Meghe, is the President of Insaniyat Association - a registered NGO that works for the 360° welfare of Worlikars across women empowerment, sports, art, culture, healthcare and more. Along with Basti BBQ, the NGO Insaniyat is also known to host several other flagship events throughout the year. Insaniyat conducts women empowerment training regularly and concludes them with Jijau Grahak Peth - a flea market that generates independent household income for women. The Worli Health Organization (WHO) is an open medical camp that provides free doctor consultations and medicines to the underprivileged in Worli.

Events like Gun Gaurav reward meritorious board exam students with gadgets and stationery. The youth gets hooked on to their Rap Premier League and other sports leagues.

Interestingly, Arjun is also the Vice President of BJYM Mumbai and has held several prestigious posts in BJP and BJYM. His party senior leader Chitra Kishor Wagh (Vice President, BJP Maharashtra) graced the event as the Chief Guest and her share of fun with the kids.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor