Chitkara University recognised as District Green Champion by Government of India

In a major feat, , Patiala, has been recognised as the 'District Green Champion' for Patiala district for the academic year 2020-21 by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The award was presented to Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, in the presence of Kumar Amit, Deputy Commissioner, Patiala.

This award is given to colleges that have actively participated in keeping their campuses clean and sanitised, and making progress towards a 'Swachh Bharat'.

It was reviewed that Chitkara University, Patiala, successfully managed to set up the Swachhta Action Plan Committee, adopted and implemented best practices in the areas of sanitation, hygiene, waste management, water management, energy management and greenery management.

On receiving the honour, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, said, "Along with technological and educational advancement, Chitkara University acknowledges the importance of environment and puts in concerted efforts towards achieving best practices. This award is a testimony of the university's commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development. I congratulate all the students and staff members for this honour."

The Higher Education Department of India had initiated the Swachhata Action Plan to generate a health competition among higher educational institutions for maintaining hygienic campuses so that a clean environment is created for students to study in, leading to higher thinking.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. With another campus in Himachal Pradesh, the university offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University not only attracts the most exemplary students from across the nation but, with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers.

