Coin of rupee 1,2,5,10 and 20 rupee to be introduced soon

The Finance Ministry will soon introduce Rs 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 coins. They will come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. The coins of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of Central Government.

The new rule will take effect from the day the notification is published in the Gazette. Information about the design of these coins is given in the report.

One rupee:

FACE:The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the caption “सत्यमेव जयते” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery by the word “भारत” in Hindi and on the right periphery by the word “INDIA” in English.

REVERSE:

The face of the coin must bear the image of the official “azaadi ka amrut mahotsav” logo in the center of the coin. The rupee symbol “₹” as well as the denomination value “1” in the international digit must be displayed below the logo image. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on the upper periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numbers is indicated in the center of the left periphery of the coin.

Two rupees:

FACE:

The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the caption “Satyamav Jayate” in Hindi inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.

REVERSE:

The face of the coin must bear the image of the official “azaadi ka amrut mahotsav” logo in the center of the coin. The rupee symbol “₹” as well as the denomination “2” in the international digit must be displayed below the logo image. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on the upper periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numbers is indicated in the center of the left periphery of the coin

Five rupees:

FACE:

The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the caption “Satyamev Jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.

REVERSE:

The face of the coin must bear the image of the official “azaadi ka amrut mahotsav” logo in the center of the coin. The rupee symbol “₹” as well as the denomination value “5” in the international digit must be displayed below the logo image. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on the upper periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numbers is indicated in the center of the left periphery of the coin.

10 RUPEES:

FACE:

The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the caption “Satyamev Jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.

REVERSE:

The face of the coin must bear the image of the official “azaadi ka amrut mahotsav” logo in the center of the coin. The rupee symbol “₹” as well as the denomination value “10” in the international digit must be displayed below the logo image. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on the upper periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numbers is indicated in the center of the left periphery of the coin.

20 RUPEES:

FACE:

The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the caption “Satyemev Jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.

REVERSE:

The face of the coin must bear the image of the official “azaadi ka amrut mahotsav” logo in the center of the coin. The rupee symbol “₹” as well as the denomination value “20” in the international numeral must be displayed below the logo image. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English is written on the upper periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numbers is indicated in the center of the left periphery of the coin.