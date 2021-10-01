Commercial LPG cylinders now costlier by ₹43.5, cooking gas rates unchanged

Petroleum companies have hit inflation on the first day of October. The companies have hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43.5. This can make food expensive in restaurants, dhabas etc.

According to Indian Oil's website, a 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 1,736.5 in Delhi. Earlier it was Rs 1693. However, the price of a 14.2-kg cylinder for domestic use has not changed. In Kolkata, a 19-kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 1,805.5. Earlier, the price was Rs 1770.5. Importantly, petroleum companies review the price of LPG cylinders every 15 days.

Earlier, on September 1, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25. Following the hike, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was hiked to Rs 884.50 in Delhi. There has been no change in the price of this cylinder this month. This is a matter of some relief to the general public.

CNG prices likely to rise -

Earlier, on Thursday evening, the government announced a 62 per cent hike in natural gas prices. Natural gas is used for fertilizer, power generation and CNG production. Prices of CNG, PNG and fertilizers are also likely to go up after the decision.