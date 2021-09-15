Cookpad's Jio Phone app puts daily recipe inspiration into the hands of 100M+ people across India

, the global recipe-sharing service and community of home cooks, today announces the launch of its app for Jio Phone.

Available in six different languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Bengali) reflecting the diversity of cooking in India, Cookpad hopes to provide daily recipe inspiration to more than 100 million Jio Phone users across the country.

Currently, the only app of its kind in the Jio Store, is a recipe-sharing service and a lively community where people can browse and search over half a million community-generated recipes, create and share new ideas and connect with others through cooking.

"I've watched Cookpad's community in India evolve and grow over the past 4 years," said Shriniwas Mutnure, Business Head, Cookpad India. "It's like one big family that comes together to share their love of cooking, find daily inspiration and have fun together everyday. To have the opportunity to potentially welcome millions of new cooks into our community is something that the team here in India is extremely excited about."

Founded on a mission to make everyday cooking fun, Cookpad believes that helping more people to enjoy home cooking will lead to happier and healthier lives for people, communities and the planet.

"We exist to make everyday cooking fun for the global population," said Tomoya Yasuda, Cookpad Global's Managing Director. "To achieve that, we need to adapt Cookpad to make it accessible to even more people. We're pleased to have been able to work with Jio Phone to extend our offering to over 100 million people in India. This is a significant step towards fulfilling our mission."

Jio Phone users can join Cookpad for free using their Facebook account or email address. As well as providing access to community recipes, Cookpad regularly hosts weekly recipe challenges, events, workshops and helps to connect like-minded people across the cooking community.

