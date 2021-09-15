Edtech startup Harappa announces Bridge Charter 2021

Harappa, a homegrown edtech startup and India's leading online institution for behavioral skilling, today announced Bridge Charter 2021, strengthening Harappa's commitment to lead the professional learning ecosystem and human capital into a transformative future.

This declaration comes following Bridge 2021, a first-of-its-kind virtual forum that Harappa organized last month that brought together academics and industry leaders to deliberate, discuss and find solutions for India's talent and employability challenges.

5 key principles that Harappa has adopted as part of the Bridge Charter include:

Pledge 1: Forge deeper industry-academia partnerships

We commit to drive sustained, rich and outcome-oriented dialog, and to enable and nurture consistent knowledge exchange among decision makers from academia and industry, across a wide range of forums and formats.

Pledge 2: Sponsor and lead rigorous research

We commit to enriching our understanding of online learning, workplace skills, and higher education by creating a steady stream of high-quality research, both independently, as well as in partnership with key stakeholders from industry and academia

Pledge 3: Lead the charge on Thrive Skills

We commit to institute a Thrive Skills Index, to gauge the growing importance of cognitive, social, and behavioral skills, as well as to give industry and academia a shared vocabulary on a framework to assess and evaluate students and professionals.

Pledge 4: Contribute meaningfully to mental wellness

We commit to further the evolving conversations in India by building and creating a repository of tools and resources on self-care, including a high-impact, scalable, and pedagogically-rich online course on self-care and mental well-being.

Pledge 5: Evangelize lifelong learning over lifetime employment

We commit to create a forum to celebrate and recognize Lifelong Learning Ambassadors to inspire graduates and professionals, across industry and higher education, as well as to shape a positive conversation on the attribute of learning for life.

Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa, says, "As a learning institution, we see our role at Harappa to go beyond the online programs and courses we offer. It is our responsibility to imagine and mould a future, and be a force for collective and consistent evolution on key aspects of developing our graduates and professionals. Bridge Charter 2021 is our blueprint for change. These five resolutions-once unlocked-will serve as key milestones leading to realizing our dream of a future-ready and inclusive learning ecosystem, with a focus on cognitive, social, and behavioral skills, benefits of lifelong learning, and a commitment to shaping the talent continuum in India, that brings academia and industry together to solve India's crucial talent needs and opportunities."

The Bridge Charter is derived from the rich insights from Harappa's recently concluded event, that brought together top academics, education experts, the senior-most talent leaders, and C-suite members from industry to connect the futures of work and education.

Key speakers from the event included: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures; Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO, Reckitt; Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer, Coursera; Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group; Neharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University; Christopher Dede, Professor, Learning Technologies, Harvard University; Neela Saldanha, Behavior Scientist and Board Member, Grameen Foundation; Vijay Kumar, Dean, Engineering, University of Pennsylvania; Julie Dirksen, E-learning, Instructional Design, Behavior Change Expert and Author; Rishikesha Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore; Sudhir Jain, Director, IIT Gandhinagar and many other prolific names.

