Egis fastest growing in the market, bags 65 projects amidst COVID-19

Egis Group, a French multinational company, today announced that the visit of Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis Group in India has strategic significance for the country.

He along with senior leadership in India would be devising well-tailored strategies and emphasizing on the company's development in the areas of smart mobility and infrastructure that will further help foster resilient communities across the country.

Egis also announced that it had won 65+ projects in India over the last one year, amid COVID. These include metro rail projects, water projects, urban projects, smart cities, highways, ports etc. Some of the key wins include Surat Metro Project, PMC for various National Highways, Faridabad and Jaipur smart cities, Prestigious Green highway project and various Rural Water Supply Projects especially in North East India, marking the company's expansion into that geography as well as in Bangladesh and Nepal. All these project wins collectively establish Egis Group as market leaders.

Egis Group has ambitious plans for India and is looking to contribute actively to India's dynamic growth story. The Group plans to invest 50 million euros in India over the next five years, having already invested 75 million euros over the last two decades. The Group's order intake in India is way better than the overall market, helping the company grow at a rate of 108% YOY.

Speaking on the occasion, Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis Group, said, "I am extremely delighted to be here today. We entered the India market almost 25 years ago and today we can proudly say that whatever work we did over the last 25 years, we will get the same done in the next 5 years or less. Egis in India has a turnover of 45 million euros today and it is the 3rd largest entity outside of France in terms of revenue. We are looking to achieve a turnover of 75 million euros in India by 2027, registering a growth rate of 13% CAGR. We will continue with our journey and scale newer heights."

"I strongly believe in the country's extraordinary potential, be it resilience and grit in terms of tidying through trying times on the business conducive environment that India provides," he added.

Sandeep Gulati, MD, Egis India, reiterated, "Egis India has successfully managed multiple complex and innovative projects in the last 25 years, throughout the length and breadth of the country. India has always been a strategic market for us and over the last 10 years, we are probably the only engineering consulting company which is maintaining a healthy cash positive position here, even during this COVID era. We believe this is because we are able to pair world-class expertise with local knowledge and best-practices. We presently have more than 3000 employees in India and we are bullish to further expand and entrench our leadership position in the country. We have more than 120 projects active at this point in time across the country and verticals with pipeline worth more than Rs. 850 crore and spread across many years."

Recently, Egis opened an International Design Center in India, which will cater to the Group's international design businesses. The center will work for global projects, providing the team here with ample opportunities to get the best of training and skill advancements.

Speaking about the design center, Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis Group, said, "I am very bullish about what we call the India opportunity! I am extremely excited about this new design center, where we aim to make India the nucleus of global designs for the Group's diverse businesses."

Sandeep Gulati, MD, Egis India, also said, "Apart from Egis's Poland based design center, this is the company's 2nd design center in Asia and the 3rd in the world. This corroborates the company's trust in India's capabilities and technological prowess. We are planning to hire around 500 people for this center over the next 2 to 3 years. Infrastructure industry will be the key employment generator in the coming times and this design center will provide amazing opportunities to the local talent to pursue their career in this space while equipping themselves with world-class skills, working on offshore projects from India."

With climate emergency and loss of biodiversity becoming ever more pressing issues now, Egis is making five pledges to take tangible and daily action in favour of the environment. These commitments are part of Egis' corporate project "Impact the Future", which pursues the ambition of developing the firm into a leading player in the fight against climate change. The multi-disciplinary nature of the Group enables it to offer a full range of levers and innovative and effective solutions along the entire lifecycle of physical assets and on all scales of regions and communities, with a resolutely systemic approach.

Laurent Germain, the CEO of Egis, says "Our main sectors of activity - cities, buildings and transport - account for more than 50% of global greenhouse gas emissions. We therefore have a crucial role to play in this fight against climate change, towards our clients, and in particular to national and local governments. We take this responsibility to heart and offer our contribution to environmental protection. To structure its contribution to global net-zero carbon with ambition and transparency, Egis has selected actions falling within Carbone 4's "Net Zero Initiative" guidelines."

A major international group in the construction engineering and mobility services sectors, Egis creates and operates intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and addressing the major challenges of our time by helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development.

A 75%-owned subsidiary of Caisse des Depots, with the remaining 25% held by partner executives and employees, Egis places its multiple fields of expertise at the disposal of the community and makes cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects throughout their lifecycle: consulting, engineering, operation.

Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of its inhabitants all over the world.

EUR1,07 Bn turnover in 2020. 16,000 employees.

