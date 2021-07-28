Express GST Software: Easing GST Compliance for SME's and Tax Professionals

The pandemic has demanded a lot of businesses to move online which has further increased the demand for tools and solutions that can ease their GST needs. The business community, especially SMEs, are just getting started with the process of automating their taxation and bookkeeping workflows and this presents a huge opportunity for various solution providers like KDK Softwares.

The Express GST , a Cloud based online solution from KDK Softwares addresses complete GST compliance needs of SME's and Tax professionals: with many changes to how businesses account for their purchases, sales and calculation of input tax credits, and makes it easy and fast for business to transition to being fully GST compliant.

Other than GST Compliance this software also takes care of GST Reporting, as GST laws require timely filing of GST returns monthly, quarterly and annually. This software, file all your returns from GSTR 1 to GSTR 3B on time and accurately and generates complete returns by importing data from your existing software/excel, push to GSTN.

This software is very simple to use as anyone can access and manage it from using multiple devices like computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Also, one can assign multiple users who can work simultaneously and can login and work with GST data, online. Beside this its 100% Accurate filing - Single click to auto-fill.

"Over few years things have changed the way the entire GST regime has worked - mandating the returns online, bringing up e-bills and then the multiple target dates for compliances," says Kapil Goyal, Managing Director, K.D.K. Softwares (India) Pvt. Ltd.

KDK Express GST product can help save a lot of manual effort and time, Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been driving the development of tech-based taxation products and solutions and it has given a host of operations to be automated, from GST registration to filing returns and everything in between further added Mr. Goyal.

Digital adoption by MSMEs has seen a twofold rise, driven by first-time digital adoption from small businesses in Tier-2 and 3 towns.

