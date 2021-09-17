Festive homebuying for smart homebuyers

The festive season earmarks an auspicious period brimming with positive sentiments and more disposable income to splurge.

This induces potential homebuyers to grab the best deal on offer and buy their dream home.

The current market dynamics are home buying conducive and nudges fence sitters to book dream home on this festive tailwind.

The sentiment of owning a home has been renewed significantly as primary need for human beings for safe and stable life. The array of home buying options is being available for home buyers to choose the right option at the right time. The overhauled sluggish real estate market is gradually witnessing positive rally with indications of price appreciation.

The industry players hint off rise in property prices in wake of skyrocketing raw materials, input, and labour costs. The de-clogging of unsold inventory across MMR and other markets represents on ground homebuying rally on the back of pent-up demand.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani - MD- Hiranandani Group opined that, "The overall market sentiments seem favourable for home buying with resilient economic recovery revived earnings, sectoral resumption, low interest rate, deal sweeteners, flexi payment schemes, improved mobility and enhanced consumer sentiment driving the festive demand.

The value sales growth shall record higher numbers this festive season with more products and offers in hot spots. The anticipated surge in demand has nudged the company to push more products on platter to leverage festive mood and cater the rising demand from first time as well upgrading homebuyers across segments in multiple projects."

Hiranandani Group has come up with special festive offers for the home buyers, investors. Additionally, it also has festive offer for personal office spaces too.

Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

1. Castle Rock - OC received for A and B wing which attracts no GST and ready to move in 2 BHK apartments.

2. Atlantis - Grab the last chance to own limited well- designed ready to move in 2 BHK homes with beautiful city side and lake view apartments at an impressive pricing.

Hiranandani Estate and One Hiranandani Park, Thane -

1. Solitaire Studio - At the fastest growing urban conglomeration in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thane, the leading integrated township, Hiranandani Estate, offers ready to move in Studio apartments in Solitaire C wing. The festive offer is to enjoy Zero EMI for 1 year, with a 'pay 20 per cent now.

2. One Hiranandani Park- For the premium luxury segment, 'One Hiranandani Park, Thane' offers 1 and 2 BHK ready to move in apartments in 'Fairway' and 'Cloverdale', where 'Grab the Deal Season 2. 0' translates into savings of up to Rs. 11.46 lakh for selected apartments.

'Eagleton' and 'Willow crest'- Grab the limited luxurious ready to move in 4 BHK semi-furnished apartments at one of the finest residential project One Hiranandani Park on the Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

3. Solus offices - Personal boutique offices have been fast moving segment in the post pandemic recovery phase for the entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals. Post the pandemic life, the businessmen are now actively considering relocating their office spaces in close proximity to their residence in order to avoid long haul commute and maintain employee wellness too. To cater this emerging demand, Solus office space offers assured rental of Rs. 31,000 per month for three years on the fully air-conditioned Boutique offices in a holistic township ecosystem to cater needs from all walks of life.

Though the demand for ready to move in and nearing completion projects are garnering more traction, this festive season will witness roll out new under-construction projects. The branded developers like Hiranandani have as cutting edge with proven track record, high quality and timely delivery making it an ideal destination for the discerning homebuyers. The integrated township culture that offers comforts, convenience and community living augments holistic lifestyle and quality of life of the homebuyers.

It is the right time to buy\invest in real estate and we wish smart homebuyers not to miss the chance to buy their dream Hiranandani home this festive season. Come and be part of Hiranandani Communities.

