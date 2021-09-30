Fusion DMS 4.0- Fusing every element into 1!

Eazy Business Solutions moved a step forward in their DMS journey with the launch of Fusion DMS 4.0 - a more robust and well-integrated distributor management solution that offered a powerful update to Eazy's Hybrid DMS 3.0.

Last year, Eazy launched its Hybrid DMS solution that enabled enterprises to gain better control over their distributors via Business Analytics, Hybrid Approach, DMS PoS& Retail Eazy App. It also equipped businesses with the power of Tally & Busy integration and provided them with real-time actionable insights across distributor operations.

The extensive functionalities and capabilities of the Hybrid DMS 3.0, helped EazyDMS to onboard more than 25 leading companies till now, which includes industry leaders like Panasonic, Hindware, Philips, Schneider, Kenstar, V Guard, Hyundai, Wipro, Henkel, Astral, Haldiram's, Weikfield, and Chicco, along with others became a part of the expanding global customer base of Eazy Business Solutions.

"Fusion DMS 4.0 is an extremely important addition to our EazyDMS innovations. As a consolidated system designed to bridge the gap between organizational imperatives, Fusion DMS aims to expand the scope of DMS, CRM, and SFA to remarkable lengths across different industry verticals, thus revolutionizing the capabilities of the DMS modules," says Mr. Kunal Singhal, the Managing Director of Eazy Business Solutions.

There was a need for a comprehensive solution to bridge the gap between distributor management and loyalty management with enhanced connectivity and control. Keeping this in mind, Eazy Business Solutions came up with an integrated loyalty solution in their Fusion DMS 4.0 Event, with the sole focus of connecting everyone across the sales & distribution hierarchy - from the sales manager to the end consumer.

The Fusion DMS 4.0 brought distribution management together with the end-to-end aspects of loyalty management, including tech management, loyalty consultancy, and reward redemption management.

The entire module offers enterprises with full-featured scheme management, claim management, data synchronization, distributor portal, and empowers them with functionalities like loyalty calculation, scheme visibility & notifications, onboarding & KYC, GST validation & data cleansing, training, creation & management of loyalty programs, and so on.

It ensures a seamless loyalty module with separate but cohesive retailer loyalty management and influencer loyalty management, through which companies cannot only incentivize their retailers but also extend the scope to 'influencers' across different industry verticals, such as building materials, auto components, electrical, cosmetics, and more.

The 4.0 version is further integrated with Eazy CRM, thus enabling businesses to address customer-related actions more systematically and seamlessly to make it well-equipped for customer management. It also possesses the capabilities of Eazy SFA to streamline sales performance more efficiently.

In this way, Fusion enhances several of the core capabilities of Eazy DMS, Eazy CRM, and Eazy SFA. It maximizes operational efficiency across marketing, compliant management, lead management, warranty management, order & fulfilment, feedback & surveys, chatbots, and WhatsApp integration.

In a nutshell, the Fusion DMS 4.0 packs in the functions of four different applications and provides a single place solution with a holistic approach. Eazy's Fusion DMS lets companies to access all the functionalities and enjoy the benefits of multiple apps such as Retailer Eazy, Lite DMS, Distributor's App, and Manager's App.

Designed to fit the unique requirements of the sales managers, distributors, and retailers, the Fusion module allows companies to systematically optimize and enhance their operations across the entire distribution channel.

The event was further followed by a panel discussion on 'Is Capturing Secondary Sales Enough,' where eminent industry leaders like. Mr. Sanjay Munshi-Vice President, Haldiram, Mr. Vishal Arora - Head of Business Excellence, Panasonic, Mr. Deepak Augustine - Vice President of Marketing, V-Guard, Mr. Aditya Malik - Director of Strategy & PWC shared their experience and discussed the future of sales & distribution in the modern market.

For further information, please contact Pavit Nanda 9990418466

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor