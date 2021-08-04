Gera Developments is the only Real Estate player in the Asia Top 20 list by Great Place to Work®

Gera Developments, pioneers of the real estate business and the award-winning creators of premium commercial and residential projects including the innovative ChildCentric® Homes in Pune, Goa and California have been recognized as one of the best workplaces by the prestigious, internationally acclaimed, Great Place to Work® Institute. Ranking 18th amongst the Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Asia and 4th on the list of Great Mid-Size Workplaces in India, Gera Developments is also amongst the top 10 Mid-size workplaces in India, 4th time in a row.

It is the only Real Estate player to feature in the Top 10 and the Top 20 in India and Asia respectively.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on Workplace Culture Assessment which identifies the Best Workplaces in Asia by analyzing companies' workplace programs and surveying employees. In the largest collection of employee experience in Asia, over 3.3 million employees from across 16 countries in Asia and Middle East were surveyed to determine the Best WorkplacesTM in the region.

The survey compiled a list of 200 companies in its Great Place to Work® Best WorkplacesTM National lists for Asia. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments Pvt Ltd said, "It is our honour to be the only real estate player to be featured on India's great mid-size workplaces list and to receive international recognition of being in the Top 20 in Asia. In a challenging year, an improvement of scores and ranking and featuring on the global list is gratifying. Amongst the many things that are required to make an organisation a great place to work, an important aspect is for our people to be aligned to our vision, know the why of the organisation and to completely believe in it. We have been using the Great Place to Work format for years now and I think the most valuable piece for us is the fact that this is really the voice of our own employees telling us what we are doing well and there is a scope to Outdo further."

The study recognised Gera Developments for its high-trust and superior work culture which converts into a healthy and productive work environment that inspires transparency, instills pride amongst its employees and promotes bonding at the workplace.

At Gera Developments, the corporate philosophy, Let's Outdo forms the fabric of its culture and is a way of life at Gera. The employees characterise this belief and establish the kind of environment where individuals feel respected by their companions and peers and take pride in their work. It propels each employee to raise standards instead of meeting them, to exceed expectations rather than living up to them.

The philosophy of Outdo is about improving oneself and competing against self rather than others. The Outdo culture along with the company's core values of quality, trust, customer first & innovation have been the pillars for the organisation.

GERA is an equal opportunity employer and prides itself on being the first real estate company to set up an all-women project team. At Gera, diversity is not restricted to gender nor is it restricted to the regular norms associated with a particular gender.

Gera further added that, "We have been consistent in listening to our employees and tweaking our policies to enhance workplace culture. Employees are provided with a platform to not just define what & how to outperform but are also provided with support, both in terms of funding and developmental initiatives to see their personal vision aligned with the organisation's, come alive. To provide an open and transparent culture, we have designed various platforms, which allow employees to share, discuss, provide feedback."

The awards are recognition of excellence in creating and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture within the workplace. It validates the company's commitment towards building a superlative working environment, culture and future for the employees.

