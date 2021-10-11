Good Samaritans India receives best NGO award by Telangana State Government

Good Samaritans India, a shelter home for homeless senior citizens who have been abandoned by their own families has received the Best NGO in Telangana Award 2021. Good Samaritans India closely working Elder Line that is National helpline (14567) for senior citizens of Telangana State.

The award was presented by Hyderabad District Collector, IAS L. Sharman in the ceremony organized by Telangana State Government on occasion of International Day for the Older People.

"Good Samaritans India is happy to receive this award as it is recognition of our humble efforts to the suffering of humanity especially in the wake of this pandemic," said George Rakesh Babu, Founder, Good Samaritans India.

"The institutional strength of the Telangana State Government and concerned officials as a humanitarian collective helped us to team up and reach out to the needy. I dedicate this award to all our Covid warriors, health workers, and volunteers in different parts of the country at community and institutional levels. I extend my special thanks to Director, Smt. Shyalaja, Additional Director A. Rajender Welfare of Senior Citizen and disabled Telangana State. FRO's Hanumanth, Azam and Sidharth and team Welfare of Senior Citizen and disabled Telangana State. It gives us added courage and heightened motivation to march forward with our mission of love and care even amid new challenges. We are indeed humbled by this honor," he added.

As a collective, Good Samaritans India is the next home for the homeless elderly, and destitute who are considered an undeserving part of society. To date, they have successfully rescued more than 4000 destitute from the road & reunited 1500+ migrants to their families. They have three destitute homes with its main branch operating from Hyderabad & the other one is in Jangaon, Telangana.

