Grab your pencils and register today for the newest TOEFL iBT® test option: TOEFL iBT® Paper Edition

ETS announced today its newest and final addition to the TOEFL iBT ® test portfolio, TOEFL iBT ® Paper Edition.

Test takers in India can now register for the paper-based test, which begins administrations on Saturday, December 11.

TOEFL iBT Paper Edition is the same 4-skills TOEFL iBT test, just delivered in a different format over two sessions. In the first session, test takers will take the Reading, Listening and Writing sections on paper at an ETS-authorized test centre, followed by the Speaking section in a separate, second session from the comfort of home, with an online human proctor, within three days. Adding this option to the portfolio caters to test takers' unique testing preferences, especially given that many prefer, and are most comfortable with, a paper-based testing option.

With the addition of TOEFL iBT Paper Edition, TOEFL® offers the most robust portfolio of English-proficiency testing options to students and institutions worldwide for study, work and immigration. The paper-based test option joins the traditional computer-based TOEFL iBT test offered in test centres, as well as TOEFL iBT ® Home Edition, the identical at-home version of the gold standard assessment.

In addition to the TOEFL iBT portfolio of tests, TOEFL also offers the high quality, student friendly TOEFL® Essentials™ test, which launched earlier this year and began administrations in August 2021.

"We are excited to offer test takers yet another option for the TOEFL iBT test," said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program. "It has been a busy few years for the TOEFL Program, but we set out with a customer-focused mindset and a goal to continue creating and enhancing high-quality testing options that serve the needs of students and institutions. This offering furthers that goal, and we're eager to support students as they take advantage of the different options in the TOEFL portfolio of tests as part of their study-abroad journeys."

Key highlights

Test administrations will be offered twice a month.

Test administrations will initially be held in 18 cities, with more to be added soon.

The price of the test will remain $190 (approximately 14,000 INR), the same as the other formats of the TOEFL iBT test.

Test takers can access a free TOEFL iBT Paper Edition practice test, in addition to the existing official TOEFL iBT practice materials, to prepare for test day.

As with the entire TOEFL iBT portfolio, TOEFL iBT Paper Edition includes superior test taker-oriented features to provide the best possible testing experience. In addition to taking the Speaking section from home, thus removing the need to travel for a second session, test takers are provided with a 10-minute break during the in-person test session for their comfort and can register as late as two days before test day to allow for flexible scheduling. Regarding scores, test takers can send unlimited score reports free of charge, which will automatically include MyBest ® scores, the combination of the highest section scores from all valid TOEFL iBT tests in a two-year period.

The TOEFL iBT test continues to be the most widely accepted English-language test, trusted by more than 11,500 universities and other institutions in over 160 countries around the world. ETS has informed these institutions about TOEFL iBT Paper Edition and that it can be accepted in the same way as the other TOEFL iBT test formats. As such, ETS anticipates several programs to begin updating their requirements to reflect this addition to the TOEFL iBT portfolio in the coming weeks and months, while other programs may not specifically call out each test option individually. As always, test takers are encouraged to reach out to their prospective schools to confirm specific requirements.

For more information about TOEFL iBT Paper Edition, including test dates, registration information, prep materials and more, please visit .

