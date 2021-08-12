Hackers return about $600 million to cryptocurrency platform after stealing it
Hackers who stole cryptocurrency have returned more than a third of about $600 million in digital coins they stole, said a blockchain researchers on Wednesday.
Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, took to Twitter to announce the hack. Poly Network posted details of the assets that had been transferred to hacker's addresses.
The value of the coins in the wallets was just over $600 million at the time of the announcement, according to blockchain analysts.
Poly Network later tweeted and requested urged the hackers to return the stolen funds. IT also said that they plan to take legal action against the hacker.
Around $260.97 million worth of cryptocurrency was returned in a range of coins, said Blockchain forensics company Chainalysis.
As per the report the hackers stole the assets just for fun and wanted to "expose the vulnerability" before others could exploit it, according to digital messages shared by blockchain analyst firm Elliptic and Chainalysis. The identity of the hackers was unknown, including whether a group or an individual was responsible.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the messages.
Polygon: 0x5dc3603C9D42Ff184153a8a9094a73d461663214— Poly Network (@PolyNetwork2) August 10, 2021
We call on miners of affected blockchain and crypto exchanges to blacklist tokens coming from the above addresses. @binance@HuobiGlobal@OKEx@CoinbasePro
We will take legal actions and we urge the hackers to return the assets.— Poly Network (@PolyNetwork2) August 10, 2021
Assets involved include $DAI$UNI$SHIB$FEI.— Poly Network (@PolyNetwork2) August 10, 2021
ETH:0xC8a65Fadf0e0dDAf421F28FEAb69Bf6E2E589963
We call on miners of affected blockchain and crypto exchanges to blacklist tokens coming from the above addresses. @MakerDAO@Uniswap@Shibtoken@feiprotocol
After preliminary investigation, we located the cause of the vulnerability. The hacker exploited a vulnerability between contract calls, exploit was not caused by the single keeper as rumored.— Poly Network (@PolyNetwork2) August 10, 2021