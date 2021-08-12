Hackers return about $600 million to cryptocurrency platform after stealing it

Hackers who stole cryptocurrency have returned more than a third of about $600 million in digital coins they stole, said a blockchain researchers on Wednesday.

Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, took to Twitter to announce the hack. Poly Network posted details of the assets that had been transferred to hacker's addresses.

The value of the coins in the wallets was just over $600 million at the time of the announcement, according to blockchain analysts.

Poly Network later tweeted and requested urged the hackers to return the stolen funds. IT also said that they plan to take legal action against the hacker.

Around $260.97 million worth of cryptocurrency was returned in a range of coins, said Blockchain forensics company Chainalysis.

As per the report the hackers stole the assets just for fun and wanted to "expose the vulnerability" before others could exploit it, according to digital messages shared by blockchain analyst firm Elliptic and Chainalysis. The identity of the hackers was unknown, including whether a group or an individual was responsible.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the messages.

