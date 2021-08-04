Harappa announces Bridge: India's first and biggest forum for Academia and Industry

Harappa, a homegrown edtech startup and India's leading online institution for behavioral learning, has opened up registrations for Bridge -- a marquee, annual, multi-format online forum that'll for the very first time bring together education and industry leaders on the same platform.

Leveraging the wealth of its L&D network spread across campuses, enterprises and professionals, Harappa strives to catalyze a dialog that'll address India's employability challenges and overall talent needs. The event is scheduled to take place on August 18-19, 2021 from 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

The event is invite-only, bringing together a galaxy of more than 1,000 leaders from industry and academia (CEOs, CHROs, CLOs, Vice-Chancellors, Deans, Trustees) to pave the way for conversations on themes such as The College-Workplace Continuum, The Art & Science of Learning and The Education Enterprise. For its inaugural event, Harappa presents a powerhouse roster of speakers that includes: Chris Dede (Professor, Learning Technologies, Harvard Graduate School Of Education), Neela Saldanha (Behavior Scientist & Board Member, Grameen Foundation), Laxman Narasimhan (CEO, Reckitt Benckiser), Deborah Quazzo (Managing Partner, GSV Ventures), Kumar Mangalam Birla (Chairman, Aditya Birla Group) and Pratham Mittal (Director, Masters' Union), to name a few.

Highlighting the need for such a forum, Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa, said, "For far too long, academia and industry have operated in silos, with little to no consensus on how to impactfully skill young talent for the workforce. With a wide, persistent gap between what one is taught and what is expected of professionals today, graduates are seldom set up for success. This has created an urgent, spiralling employability challenge, accelerated by the turbulent storms of technological shifts, workplace disruptions and structural changes in the nature of jobs. At Harappa, we are very excited to foster a much-needed dialog between academia and industry, on the talent continuum India so urgently needs. As is signature Harappa, the highlight of this invite-only event will be incredible, engaging and articulate speakers who are unafraid to speak their mind, on the most crucial topics connecting the futures of work and education."

As a learner-centered institution, Harappa is built on the belief that more than education, it's learning and the application of learning that must define the purpose of education and training. The event will provoke initiatives and conversations that can help converge academia and industry encouraging leaders in each field to support one another.

Bridge promises a sharp, fearless and thought-provoking agenda covering the entire spectrum of education-employability faultlines, delivered in six innovative, intimate formats. Top academics, education experts, senior talent leaders and members of the C-suite can request an exclusive invitation for the event through the official website: .

