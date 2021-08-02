ICRI-India: Admission Alert for 2021

ICRI, India's leading institute is inviting applications for job-oriented UG/PG programs. ICRI is preparing youth for future jobs through its industry-oriented courses in Aviation, Logistics, Clinical Research, Healthcare & other courses.

ICRI is the most awarded & India's first institution in futuristic industries.

Career opportunities and recruitments: ICRI has 19000+ alumni and currently 3000+ students are gaining education from this prestigious institution. ICRI has a dedicated placement team that provides placement to students in PAN India with its network of 2500+ industry partners.

ICRI is known to develop industry-specific skill sets with its intense training sessions which are embedded in the curriculum only. ICRI provides training with its eminent partners such as Airport Authority of India (AAI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), Amadeus (Ticketing & Reservation Software) for Aviation and MAX Hospital, NH Hospital, CROs for live practical training in Clinical Research & Healthcare.

Admission process: Students can apply online at the ICRI website https://apply.icriindia.com/. A free counseling session will be arranged for the students to clear all their doubts and queries. After the counseling session, students will proceed with the application form. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written tests, personal interviews and screening, and selection based on merit. The last date for applications for the programs is August 31st, 2021.

With more than 8 campuses across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Dehradun, ICRI has established more campuses in 3 different cities in association with leading educational institutions, with Prist University in Chennai, with SAM GLOBAL University in Bhopal, and with Srinivas University in Mangalore. Other universities in collaboration are Jagannath University, Sushant University, Jaipur National University, Zee Himgiri University, Ajeenkya DY Patil, Sai Group of Institution, Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, etc.

ICRI offers a number of full-time courses in fellowship programs, master programs, bachelor programs, PG diploma programs, Diploma programs, and programs for a commercial pilot license. Apart from this, ICRI also offers many part-time courses and online courses. ICRI has tie-up with leading financial institutions which provide various loans to ensure financial assistance to the students for higher education.

Kanishk Dugal, COO, ICRI said, "ICRI works with an aim to expand learning horizon for students and create job-ready professionals for industry of tomorrow. Our programs are practical and aiming towards the future as we have embedded industry-oriented certifications in our full-time programs. Thus enabling students to get hands-on training experience"

Academic related queries

Helpline: +91 11-40651003

Email: shashiranjan@icriindia.com

Website:

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor