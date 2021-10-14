India Pulses & Grains Association

India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), is the apex body of India's pulses and grains industry & trade and its membership encompasses market participants along the value chain.

IPGA, based in Mumbai, is registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013 (earlier Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956) with a membership of over 400 including various regional associations of the Pulses industry.

The association has a pan India reach of over 10,000 stake holders involved in the farming, processing, warehousing and import business of Pulses across the entire value chain.

IPGA's vision is to make Indian pulses and grains industry & trade globally competitive; and in so doing, help advance India's food and nutrition security. IPGA takes the onus of essaying a leadership role in the domestic agri-business and play a more proactive role in the global domain to foster healthy relations among Indian market participants and between India and all associates overseas. As the apex body of the trade, IPGA constantly strives to bring together all stakeholders along the value chain so as to evolve holistic solutions aimed at strengthening the sector.

In pursuance of its objectives IPGA will seek to address issues that impact production, productivity and marketability of pulses in the country. These include input management, improved agronomic practices, logistics (scientific storage and movement), procurement policy, and inclusion of pulses in the Public Distribution System (PDS), to name a few.

IPGA, since 2011, has been in discussion with the Agriculture as well as the Consumer Affairs Ministries for making the following amendments in the policies:

Including Pulses in the Public Distribution System

Including Pulses in the Food Security Act

Allowing free exports of all Pulses

Ensuring that Pulses are traded at the MSP. In case there is any drop of the trading price, Government Agencies like NAFED need to step in and buy the produce at the MSP.

IPGA is also working towards ironing out the various hurdles faced by the multiple stakeholders directly and indirectly aligned with the Pulses trade. These include Importers, Traders, Brokers, Millers, Indenters, Clearing House Agents, Shipping Companies, C & F Agents as well as Transport Companies.

IPGA works closely with governments at various levels - including the Government of India, State Governments and other authorities - to assist in evolving dynamic policy responses by providing market-related inputs and strategic advice with respect to domestic and global agribusiness. IPGA will also seek to monitor foreign trade (import and export) in pulses and grains so as to be able to provide effective forward-looking guidance which will further help the Government in policy formulation.

