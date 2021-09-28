India's first ESG-focused start-up venture program ONE in India launched

The female founders of Germany-based JUST DAMN RIGHT, Nadine Bruder, and of India-based The Public Policy Advocates (PeoPLe) & Advocate & Founder - Cornellia Chambers, Pritika Kumar, are pleased to announce their collaboration on ONE in India - an early-stage, ESG-focused start-up venture program to support impact-driven founders who blend sustainability, disruptive technologies, and game-changing solutions to help solve India's most pressing challenges.

Founded by a female-only German-Indian duo

Environment, social & governance - focused start-up venture program to support impact-driven founders

Call for applications now open -

As efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including the need to limit global warming to 1.5° compared to pre-industrial levels by the end of this decade, gain momentum, PeoPLe and JUST DAMN RIGHT demonstrate cross-continental commitment to accelerate solutions beyond short-term financial profits, making the program a role model for impact-driven entrepreneurship and investments.

"We believe that an economy that puts the planet and people first is possible, lucrative and holds exciting opportunities for societies that we cannot imagine yet. Nadine and I see great benefits for start-ups in India because of our European-Indian market insights and our combined networks of companies and investors. Empowering young entrepreneurs locally and collaborating internationally for zero-emission, circular and inclusive economies, that's what we hope to also inspire in others through our program," Pritika Kumar, Advocate and Founder PeoPLe.

ONE provides everything that founders at early-stage need to reach the next phase of their business faster and more reliably - with a compelling business case, foundations for its growth, access to a high-quality network, strong legal support while incorporating measurements for a start-up's sustainable impact (ESG) and supporting its funding.

It is run fully remotely and aims at fostering measurable impact in the areas of climate technology, FinTech/finance, circular economy, food/AgriTech, LegalTech, affordable housing, digital health and education.

"Our approach emphasizes that sustainable solutions for the planet and society can go hand in hand with financial returns. Founders are not only enabled through strategic, operational and legal support. They additionally get the insights to measure the sustainable effects of their product or service so that they can make better business decisions along the way. Such knowledge also provides value to investors as they can understand the positive impact of their investments made into early-stage start-ups," - Nadine Bruder, Founder JUST DAMN RIGHT.

Pritika Kumar and Nadine Bruder are trusted by an international network of investors, foundations and companies from different industries, and they are recognized for their professionalism, integrity and determination to get things done.

As both know first-hand about the weak support systems for female founders, they preferably invest in teams that have at least one woman at its helm, but it's not a must-have for start-ups to apply for their support.

Applications for ONE India are accepted now until December 20, 2021 - more on the program's website

Pritika Kumar is a fiercely independent and internationally recognized business and human rights lawyer as well as the founder of PeoPLe, India's first result and action-oriented platform for change designed to recreate India. The platform is being built by a community of international lawyers, entrepreneurs, researchers, and marketers who are doing their best to realize the Dream of India.

Kumar's advocacy clients include award-winning multinational corporations, investment funds, nonprofits, and foundations. Her practice areas cover venture capital, impact investments, foreign investments, mergers and acquisitions, general corporate advisory, technology, finance, education, agriculture, and health.

For international investors she facilitates impact-oriented foreign investments in India, and she also enjoys helping entrepreneurs design products and businesses that are legally compliant, sustainable, and scalable. In addition, Kumar makes representations to the Government of India advocating regulatory changes to support new sustainable technologies and innovation.

In her early years, Pritika Kumar was mentored by some of the most courageous generals of the Indian armed forces and leading educators which led her into becoming deeply passionate about the 'rule of law' and driven towards change. She wakes up every day to fulfil her dream of Recreating India.

Nadine Bruder is a 12x award-winning strategist, entrepreneur, educator, angel investor and ESG/SDGs advocate. Before having founded JUST DAMN RIGHT she was an international advisory partner for digital innovation, sustainability and strategic growth to executive managers and founders from the financial/FinTech, technology, data, investment, and lifestyle industries for almost 1.5 decades.

Bruder believes that economies that put people and planet first are possible, lucrative and hold exciting opportunities for societies that we cannot imagine yet. Consequently her Germany-based JUST DAMN RIGHT is a platform focused on sustainability-led investments, future-leading education and culture.

The first strategy work of Nadine Bruder in 2007 was destined to turn Steve Jobs into a fan of her client's product. A year later, she turned MAN Truck & Bus into the first internationally operating company that publicly introduced smart city living, electric cars and energy-efficient transport as we start to implement only today.

Her first mobile app in 2013 was awarded Best App of the Year by Europe's TNW, being followed by long term advisory engagement to strategize, execute, and scale the innovation activities of an international payments company. In 2016 Bruder successfully launched Germany's first IT-developer Bootcamp start-up to help people start a new career in technology. Since 2018 she's fully engaged in sustainability-led innovations across industries as well as in the measurement and funding thereof.

