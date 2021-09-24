Infopercept Consulting named at 87 to MSSP Alert's top 250 MSSPs list for 2021

MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Ahmedabad based Infopercept Consulting to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021 .

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth-annual list and research report track the managed security service market's ongoing growth and evolution.

"We take this opportunity to thank our partners from the open source community, various contributors to the Open Source Community, AWS Cloud for enabling this growth trajectory for us, and thank MSSP Alert for acknowledging our efforts." Said Jaydeep Ruparelia Co-Founder and CEO of Infopercept Consulting.

"We are also grateful to our clients for working along with us to establish new paradigms of cybersecurity defense using offensive and tactical sense and placing trust on our Invinsense Platform," Jaydeep added.

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Infopercept Consulting on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyber attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate USD 22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16 percent from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year's report.

Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.

Profits: 85 percent of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.

Security Operations Centers: 71 percent have in-house SOCs, 19 percent are hybrid, 8 percent completely outsource their SOCs, and 2 percent are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87 percent), phishing (96 percent), and ransomware (89 percent) incidents.

Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report.

New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91 percent) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76 percent), XDR (67 percent), cyber talent as a service (43 percent) and cloud security posture management (41 percent).

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: .

In this fast shrinking digital world, Infopercept believes in a "cyber security ecosystem" for providing a comprehensive solution. An integral company, Infopercept believes in optimization, open source and maximum integration of existing resources and infrastructure rather than resell new products. The company has consistently achieved 200 percent year-on-year revenue growth and is looking to grow at a faster rate as it has found worldwide acceptance for its Invinsense MSSP Platform.

Earlier this year, the company launched breakthrough product 'Invinsense', an open-source integrated cybersecurity platform that combines offensive and defensive strategies to offer cybersecurity strategy, services, and solutions. Invinsense has 4 modules namely Observe Orient Decide Act (OODA), Offensive Defensive Strategies (ODA), Red Team Breach and Attack Simulation (RBAS) and Green Secure Optimize Strengthen (GSOS).

This was followed by the launch of a multi-cloud platform to offer cybersecurity solutions and services in tie-up with Wazuh and Shuffle and significantly expanded its partner ecosystem by working with other leading open-source companies.

Infopercept has taken huge strides towards achieving excellence with its innovative offerings and years of dedicated focus on security solutions and managed security services to all its clients. In the same vein, it has expanded its team and added experienced business leaders to cater to new territories including the European and US market by setting up an office in London and New York.

The differentiating factor for Infopercept Consulting from other MSSPs is offering new services and innovation, Infopercept Consulting believes in optimization and maximum utility of existing resources and infrastructure through integration providing valued added solutions and services to companies. . Leadership team and veteran mentors of Infopercept believes that the simple act of discovering the right resources can be a multiplier force for growth, change, and collaborative performance of the overall cybersecurity community at large.

Infopercept initiated Virtual CISO programme to service those companies who are looking at cybersecurity has a strategic imperative but lack resources and experience to deal with. Gig economy has become very popular of late, especially in the last year or so. Experience leadership at Infopercept helps companies to understand own gaps and way forward for compliances and security measures.

Through launch of 'Invinsource' an open source platform, company attempted to extend the gig economy to the domain of information security by enabling the hiring of cybersecurity talent as a service.

