Informa Markets in India partners with Sarafa Bazar India as Technology Partner

Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B event's organiser is all set to bring in the 9th edition of North India's biggest International Jewellery trade show - The Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair (DJGF) & 13th edition of India's most premium jewellery show - Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl & Gem Fair (HJF).

Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair (DJGF) is organised at Pragati Maidan, Hall Number 5, New Delhi between 2nd - 4th October 2021. The venue's established infrastructure along with Informa's international health & safety standards ensure the focus to be on the business. Show has strong Association support from TBJA, GJTCI, AIJGF, Maliwada, Karol Bagh, Meerut & Delhi Jewellers Association etc. The three-day expo will see participation from 200 + exhibitors, 850 + traditional, modern & innovative designer brands and 15000+ unique designs.

Pallavi Mehra, Group Director - Informa Markets in India said, "We at Informa Markets in India are really glad to be associated with Gems & Jewellery Trade Council of India and excited to launch Shakti - Women Achiever's Awards at our signature jewellery show - DJGF. This initiative of ours will not only foster the economy and jewellery industry but will also encourage the women leaders we have in this industry to grow more and achieve more success. Being a woman, I am really looking forward to host this first of its kind awards ceremony. See you in DJGF."

Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl & Gem Fair is organized at HICC Novotel between 18th 19th 20th October 2021.

HJF, a gateway to the Indian Jewellery Market, has a special focus on South India's repertoire, and will provide an excellent platform for buyers and suppliers to connect, network, exchange ideas, discover upcoming trends and generate business opportunities. HJF is destined to give requisite momentum to reviving the Indian economy at this crucial juncture and will be a showcase of India's progressive vision in doing so. Show has strong Association support from Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Telangana Bullion Gems & Jewellers Federation and many more.

Informa Markets in India has partnered with Sarafa Bazar India as Technology Partner for both Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair (DJGF) and Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF).

'Sarafa Bazar India', is the leading and fastest growing online B2B Platform. To adapt to the fast-changing business pattern, '' has been developed to help the manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to come together online on a single platform.

Archit Jain, who is the third generation jeweller from a small town of Saharanpur, has developed it as an alternative to the existing traditional methods of trading. This online portal enables the jewellery manufacturers and wholesalers to showcase their products virtually and make new connections with the retailers across India.

The marketing takes place on digital space while buying and selling is done in offline mode. It is trying to change and give a new face to the jewellery industry by reaching out to the potential customers and serving them in the best possible way. Since its launch, Sarafa Bazar India has grown into a community of 55,000+ website users and 8,500+ app installers which clearly shows the willingness of the industry to adapt to the technology implementation in this market. And it will definitely help development of various new brands in near future.

Both DJGF 2021 & HJF 2021 are amply supported by its AllSecure & Travel Safety Guidelines - a safety standard initiative by Informa for its exhibitors, attendees, visitors, speakers or sponsors, customers who will be coming to the event. AllSecure provides attendees the reassurance and confidence that they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.

