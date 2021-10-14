Inspired by Indian Culture and Handicrafts, Asian Paints Introduces Taana Baana Wall Textures by Royale Play

Heralding the festive season this year is a unique collection of exquisite wall textures - Taana Baana by Asian Paints Royale Play. Inspired by the heritage of Indian crafts and weaves, Taana Baana is a work of art that will invoke a myriad of emotions and memories. From the charpais at our ancestral home to the ubiquitous wicker baskets we keep our fruits and flowers in, from grandma's priceless ikkat saree to the bandhej dupatta in a bride's trousseau, Taana Baana has recreated precious crafts to adorn our walls, and lives.

Taana Baana literally means warp and weft, which refers to the orientation of any woven fabric. They are the basic components of weaving, which turn thread to yarn, yarn to fabric, and fabric to lifestyles.

The collection consists of 8 elegant wall textures that are a tribute to the crafts passed on through generations of skilled artisans. From age-old traditions to contemporary homes, 'Taana Baana' finishes are distinctive and represent all parts of India. The textures come to you in multiple shade combinations in metallic, and non-metallic variants and are sure to bring a sense of personal touch with a modern outlook to your living spaces.

Each texture derives its concept from a native craft that was popularised either by a state or a group of craftsmen. The 'Charpai' texture captures the criss-cross weave of the snugly woven charpoys found widely across North India. The 'Palm Weave' texture is inspired by the chevron weaves of the giant palm leaves along with India's Western coastal states of Goa and Kerala.

The 'Bandhej' texture, as the name suggests, is inspired by its namesake ancient tie-dye form native to the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The 'Basket' texture finds its way to us from the states in the northeast known for their distinctive cane and bamboo handicrafts, which are meticulously twisted and woven into furniture and artefacts. The 'Madras Checks' texture preserves the vintage of the timeless plaid weave, a staple in the Southern states of India.

The threadlike texture and natural asymmetry of the 'Ikkat' texture beautifully recreate the poetry of the loom brought to us from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Orissa. The 'Pompom' texture is pure joy! Inspired from the cool northern states of Ladakh, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it summons the coziness and warmth of sitting by a fireplace on a winter evening. Like the untamed spirit of the silkworm, the 'Tussar' texture flows freely to bring luminosity and depth to large walls. It is as luxurious and breath-taking as the Tussar silk produced in the Eastern states of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Speaking about the one-of-its-kind collection, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, "We at Asian Paints are pleased to share 'Royale Play Taana Baana', a truly special collection of wall textures inspired by the heart and soul of India - the artisans and their handicraft. The seamless transition of these crafts to our walls will not only create a strong sense of belonging, but also a unique decor theme - something that is indigenous and contemporary. The collection will fit into Indian homes with ease and will evoke fond memories."

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's third largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 217 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World. Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants.

