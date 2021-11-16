International Business education and cultural immersion: critical to professional growth

A specialized master program fully equivalent to a postgraduate program that brings expertise and the international standing of SDA Bocconi School of Management, Italy to India.

International education is more accessible now than ever before and there is no doubt that international learning broadens students' horizons. International education is an invaluable resource for developing new skills and knowledge.

International studies build on the traditional college experience by providing learners with more opportunities to grow academically, professionally and personally.

International learning enhances students' lives and cultural intelligence. During international studies, students can live with residents in a new environment and increase their learning experience beyond a standard curriculum. These kinds of authentic experiences promote personal growth.

Apart from this, there are many other benefits such as:

1. Exposure to a foreign culture broadens your views and changes your way of thinking to be more accommodating.

2. Interactions with people of different cultures can help you develop better leadership and communication skills. This helps you to adapt to a team environment quite easily.

3. Getting exposed to better career opportunities and income when choosing to study abroad. Global educational courses are generally more detailed and career-oriented.

4. You get to learn to read and write foreign languages; expand your linguistic skills. This can help you become a global worker.

5. International exposure helps in personal growth and life enhancement by gaining valuable life experience and self-confidence.

International students are gifted with the opportunity to develop a host of skills needed to thrive in the modern, interconnected business environment. Several polls have highlighted skill gains by international students; The top five capability enhancements reported are intercultural skills, curiosity, flexibility, confidence and self-awareness. Many students also speak about considerable gains in interpersonal and problem-solving skills.

The International immersion that builds perspective

There is also a big connection between overseas learning and the critical skills demanded by today's employers. The international students have always highlighted, among other facts, that there's a correlation between the amount of time that students spend learning overseas and an increased number of jobs once they return home.

Students who spend time training overseas for an extended period, also advance further in their careers, typically pick up a foreign language and acquire improved communication skills.

International education can enhance a student's resume, especially if he is seeking employment internationally or with multinational organizations. Companies may perceive a student with overseas experience as being more flexible, mature and knowledgeable than other students. In a global world, the ability to speak more than one language is a valuable asset. The new networks that he develops while studying overseas can be important when seeking employment.

International students are valued and respected by foreign universities too for the unique experiences and perspectives that they contribute to university life, enriching the study experience for all students. Learning and living alongside people from around the globe helps university students to form more informed opinions.

It gives them a better understanding of international issues, foreign affairs, and immigration issues. It provides opportunities for unique cross-cultural experiences, whether celebrating new holidays, sampling new cuisines, or travelling to visit friends in their home countries. It forces students to confront different interpersonal and communication styles, which makes them better active listeners and critical thinkers.

And it opens them to wonderful personal and professional connections that will benefit them throughout their careers. International students are important to the success of foreign universities, students who will work in a globalized world, and good for the economy.

The International Business Education in India

Universities worldwide have seen a constant rise in the number of Indian students enrolling for degree and programs. The main reason behind their choice is the fact that the Indian job market appreciates education from a top international university.

One such program is the International Master in Business (IMB) by SDA Bocconi School of Management delivered at the Asia Center in Mumbai. This is a specialized master program fully equivalent to a postgraduate program that brings to India the expertise and the international standing of SDA Bocconi School of Management, Italy. SDA Bocconi is the top School of Management in Italy and one of the highest-ranking in the world.

A Masters Diploma from SDA Bocconi is recognized by European laws. Students get enrolled and receive the diploma from SDA Bocconi in Milan, based on the European Credit and Accumulation System (ECTS). This diploma facilitates the search for job opportunities in the European continent.

"We strongly believe in International and Cultural exposure since the inception of SDA Bocconi Asia Center 10 years back. Even now, with batches stronger than 200 students we make it a point that each one of them gets one full semester abroad and one full semester with foreign students in the same courses here in Mumbai.

Since the beginning, 85% of our faculty is top international faculty, from 10 different countries.

The result is massive and critical in the way students change their attitude towards problem solving and teamwork, resulting in a quantum leap in their professional and personal growth.

With the world changing fast, and India even faster, adaptability and critical thinking are now tools for survival even before success.

By now, I wouldn't know how to foster in a meaningful way these characters without full international immersion." Alessandro Giuliani, Managing Director, SDA Bocconi Asia Center

It comprises of two 11-month modules, which includes a 4-month compulsory specialization semester spent at the Bocconi main campus in Milan, Italy in the second module. The majority of the faculty members are from SDA Bocconi, Italy. The school has been encouraging scholarships and actively running a tuition fee waiver programme by offering up to 80% merit-based tuition fee waivers.

With the many opportunities presented by international studies, today's learners can become the leaders of tomorrow.

