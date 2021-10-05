iServe Financial - Taking personal finance to the next level

, one of the most renowned brands in the financial products distribution industry, launched its apps in August 2021 at an official ceremony held at The Lalit Great Eastern Hotel, Kolkata.

Being an accomplished industry player, the brand understands what its customers, partners and associates would expect from it.

And to serve these interests better, iServe Financial has introduced two revolutionary apps: Customer experience App for their end-customers, and iServe partner App for their prestigious associates across the country.

iServe Financial has a large network of 5000+ associates that spreads all across the country, the iServe partner app would provide a platform for this huge team to connect and co-operate in turn improving their productivity and staying a step ahead of other industry players.

It is a contribution towards an 'Atma-Nirbhar Bharat' as it focuses on giving the small-scale agents, freelancers, associates, etc. a stage to connect with 50+ leading lenders for various loan products both online and offline. This gives them an opportunity to sustain and prosper in the financial sector catalyzing the industry's and economy's growth as a whole.

iServe Financials' Customer experience app offers ease and convenience to its customers in every step right from checking the credit score, applying and getting the loan, calculating interests, and everything else. It is the ultimate tool that would help one to manage their finances in the best possible way.

The iServe Financial app is a Personal Finance Platform focused on empowering and educating millennials for taking the right decisions related to financial products like - Home Loan, Personal Loan, Business Loan, Insurance, etc.

iServe has now partnered with Conference Planners to expand its business in the eastern front of the country in states like Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, etc. iServe Financial since its inception has tried to simplify each of the processes involved in the sanction and disbursement of loans of all kinds.

Not only is it the winner of its customer's trust, but iServe Financial has also won the hearts of its partners along with the respect of its competitors. It strives to maintain this reputation and achieve better milestones in the future.

"The satisfaction of our customers and transparency with our associates is paramount for us and in order to achieve these, we strive every day. As the finance industry of India is advancing, we are trying our best to cope up with it in a way that benefits not just us, but the industry, economy and country as a whole. Our apps are a step we've taken in this direction," says Dipak Samanta, Founder of iServe Financial.

iServe Financial has always stayed a step ahead of its customer's and associate's expectations. Standing by its motto of simplifying finances for the new generation it has taken every step right from bringing together the finest financiers under one roof to designing advanced tools like EMI calculator, payment reminder, etc. which are available on its apps. It sets an example of excellence in the industry through its constant innovative measures.

