Ishita House gets felicitated by Sonu Sood during International Fame Awards 2021

Surat-based manufacturer and distributor of women's outfits, Ishita House, has recently won the award for the best and most saree manufacturing company in the Surat region.

The company received the award from Bollywood actor Sonu Sood during the International Fame Awards, 2021. The award was received by the founder Sunil Patil for their amazing collection of ethnic wear for women.

In 2019, during the National Achievers Award, they were accorded by Kriti Sanon for being the most innovative and promising saree manufacturing company in Surat, Gujarat. They have been delivering quality products to PAN India with their exclusive range of sarees, suits, and many more.

The brand manufactures and distributes its outfits to retailers across India but also exports its finest collections abroad and in countries like Pakistan and Mauritius. Ishita House caters to audiences in countries like the USA, UK, Nepal, and Bangladesh as well.

The women's clothing brand is in a continuous phase of expansion and is now planning to cater to more retailers, homemakers, and startups across the nation.

Talking about the brand and awards bagged by the company, Founder Sunil Patil said, "I am thankful to the whole team of Ishita house who work day and night to produce a plethora of designs for the consumers. We aim to provide fine, elegant, and top-quality women's outfits that are beautifully and sustainably handcrafted by our trained karigars. We are into the festive season and we all know how people are excited to shop and purchase new traditional and ethnic outfits. "

"We also regularly conduct various training workshops to enhance skills and knowledge of our team about business dynamics in this ever-competitive landscape. In addition to this, under the guidance of our quality management team, the whole gamut has gone through a series of various quality tests and in the near future, we envision becoming a global name in the domain of Women Clothing Brand", he further adds.

The outfits manufactured by the brand be it sarees or any other ethnic wear are crafted with keeping the perfect blend of Indian authenticity and modern trendy looks in mind. Their collections of sarees include Printed Sarees, Banglori Sarees, Borderless Sarees, Damini Sarees, Tanhaji Sarees, Zilmil Sarees, and Designer Sarees. Apart from these, Ishita House also caters to special occasions like weddings and sangeets by offering Bridal Wears, Wedding Sarees, and Receptional Wear.

To connect with brand and know about them you can check out Ishita House's YouTube Channel.

