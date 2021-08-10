Jain Irrigation Q1 PAT at Rs 13 crore, revenue up 33 pc

Jain Irrigation Systems on Tuesday posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 13 crore in Q1 FY22 against a loss of Rs 16 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue registered a growth of 33 per cent to Rs 1,778 crore from Rs 1,339 crore in the same period.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 264 crore while EBIDTA margin increased from 6 per cent to 14.8 per cent.

The company said its global order book now stands at Rs 3,804 crore.

Anil Jain, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said the working capital efficiency improved by 31 per cent (188 days) for standalone operations on y-o-y basis in terms of reduction in DSO (days sales outstanding).

On q-o-q basis, this has improved by 8 per cent (36 days) while for consolidated company, it has improved by 5 per cent (13 days) on y-o-y basis and flat on q-o-q basis.

The company has 33 manufacturing bases with 11 manufacturing facilities and five demo and research development farms in India besides 17 plants located across four continents.

( With inputs from ANI )

