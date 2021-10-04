KoreaShop 24, a leading destination for expanding business

KoreaShop 24, a leading B2B platform that facilitates trade between India and Korea.

Being an ideal platform for thousands of buyers and sellers from South Korea and other parts of the world, the portal helps to achieve smooth, secure, and successful trade for its partners. Not just this, KoreaShop 24 also activates strategic partnerships for its clients and helps them to be highly effective in business operations.

With its reach across the world, KoreaShop 24 has expanded its footprints globally with its presence in countries like India, Thailand, Bangkok, and Korea. The platform also has its registered offices located in nations like Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines.

"Being an intelligently crafted, for buyers to source Korean products, we help our clients to find various trade opportunities by promoting their business online globally. KoreaShop 24 provides complete and up-to-date information related to all Korean products to its users across the globe. We aim to work with organisations to transform their business as we believe that when the right people come together there is a scope of many opportunities which help businesses grow," says Seo Youngdoo, Official Spokesperson, KoreaShop 24.

In the time of COVID-19, KoreaShop 24 encourages digital business model in a new way to connect and reach out to more people globally. The platform supports online video conferencing for potential Korean suppliers and Indian buyers. The platform also enables multiple options to engage customers and executives by converting existing in-person meetings to virtual meetings. KoreaShop 24 not only connects buyers and suppliers for trade but also helps to build and maintain everlasting relationship.

KoreaShop 24 helps in generating new leads and building strong relationships with its partners by arranging B2B meetings so that the suppliers can get aware of the company's profile and understand the nature of the company.

Through the portal, the Korean companies can instantly connect with potential buyers and suppliers all over the world which will help to manage the business in a much effective manner. One of the upcoming online business meetings organised by KoreaShop 24 is GYEONGSANGBUK-DO which is scheduled to take place on October 19 and October 20 2021.

The business meeting aims to match Korean Suppliers with Indian & Thailand Buyers. The business meeting includes a list of 20 Korean companies focussing on categories like Food, Beauty, Home & Living and many more.

The portal always tries to resolve the sample-related enquiries of the companies by facilitating office visits between the buyers and the suppliers. This will help the customers to fully understand the products that they will be dealing with and will support them in carrying forward their business plans.

KoreaShop 24 intends to provide information to suitable buyers and suppliers and helps the Korean companies in reaching out to customers across the globe. Furthermore, by engaging in trading activities, the Koreashop24 promises to develop the relationship further between India and Korea to build win-win businesses for both the countries.

For more information, please visit .

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor