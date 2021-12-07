Legalflag.com makes judicial exams online coaching much accessible and affordable

Judiciary is among the most prestigious and coveted career choices by students in India, but realizing the dream is not an easy task. The cutthroat competition, with lakhs of students vying for a few hundred positions of judges, ensures proper guidance is as important as hard work. Judicial exams coaching classes are very expensive, and thus most of the law graduates who are financially not sound cannot even think of it, but not anymore.

Legalflag.com, a rapidly-growing coaching institute dedicated to judicial exams, has introduced a comprehensive one-year online coaching course. The one-of-its-kind online program has been designed by a team of experts and is aimed at helping students crack judicial exams and other prestigious law exams. Since the entire course is online, it allows candidates to undergo coaching from any location in the country. Importantly, the program offered by Legalflag has been designed as per the latest course curriculum offering complete syllabus coverage, and the fee of the program has been kept affordable.

Talking about Judicial Services - Lower and higher judiciary, the selection process is very similar to the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), which has steps i.e., Preliminary, Mains, and Interview, conducted by the Public Service Commission or by the Supervision of the Honorable High Court. The subjects of the Preliminary exam (objective) and Mains (subjective) remain the same, but in mains, generally, the questions are being asked from the important topics of the syllabus. After the COVID-19 Pandemic, several Institutes have launched their online classes apart from the offline classes, which were stopped as per the regulations for some time. But, since they all had to adapt to online platforms in a jiffy, not all of them are able to deliver the quality.

"There is a dearth of high-quality coaching specifically for law aspirants wanting to be successful in . Legalflag.com has addressed this serious challenge with the high-quality study material and lectures that include the latest judgments, notes, and previous exam papers and expert guidance from experienced faculty. The course has been prepared in line with the exam pattern that helps candidates prepare well for the judicial exams," said Bhanu Pratap Singh, Director of Legalflag. This judicial exam coaching institute is also offering a special discount to the weaker section of the society and is not able to afford the expensive fee of the fancy coaching institutes out there. Legalflag.com also claims that they refund the whole fee amount to those candidates who clear their exams and make it through.

"We have made access to a wider pool of students, who aspire to have a career in the judiciary but are unable to pursue their dream because of their inability to pay exorbitant fees to coaching institutes," said Mr. Bhanu. As a part of coaching, the candidates get access to all recorded lectures of all law subjects, a dedicated platform for raising doubts and getting queries, access to all the landmark judgments, notes, test series of different states, more than 20,000 multiple choice questions, models answer practice for mains, and so on, which ensure they are ready for the exams.

A survey conducted by Legalflag.com found an overwhelming number of students saying they are highly satisfied with the study material, the lectures, the faculty, the teaching style, and other aspects of their coaching. For more details, please visit their website

