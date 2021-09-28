Legrand India launches Living Now, India's first intrinsically connected wiring devices range

Legrand India, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure, announces the launch of Living Now, the revolutionary range of electric controls.

Living Now design characterizes extreme purity of design and the precision of its geometries to suit all homes. It can be installed to show its innovative potential with connected smart systems.

Full-Touch Controls of the switches

Legrand's Living Now provides full-touch controls - The design has been transformed into an interface that opens to user experience. Interaction with it is immediate and it is also pleasant to touch, due to the line and the materials chosen. The patented "full-touch" controls completely revolutionize the key ergonomics.

It can be operated by precisely touching any of its parts at the centre, top or bottom. Once the key has been pressed, it returns to its position, while always remaining perfectly aligned.

Living Now enables users to choose a different color plates that fits their room color. The devices feature an aesthetic part, with 16 options for the cover plates and 3 different options for switch colors - white, sand, and black, to fit in with different styles of living. The surface is satin, more pleasant to touch.

The device covers and makes from various materials like advanced polymer, metal, and wood. Living Now frames can move freely on the four corners, guaranteeing that it is attached to the body in a simple and always optimum way, giving an appearance of a floating frame.

The product targets the Luxury residential & hospitality segment through architects, builders, consultants and system integrators. The brand has been at the core of providing the best for its customers, the new series concentrates on the management of the three main functions of the electric system: Traditional switches & sockets, IoT products & Home automation and interacts with them in three different ways: via the traditional controls, via a smartphone and, via voice controls.

Tony Berland, CEO & Managing Director, Legrand India said, "We are extremely excited to announce the launch of Living Now, an international product introduced for our Indian consumers. We believe people have become technology savvy and it is essential to give consumers the right solutions for all their needs. Hence, Living Now is a latest trend for design and technology perspective." He further added, "The system's operability will allow Living Now to adapt to new technologies and open new scenarios. New products development has been an integral part of our growth engine & we plan to stick to that philosophy."

Sameer Saxena, Director- Marketing, Legrand India said, "Legrand strongly believes that customers are at the heart of the Innovation. Keeping in mind that customers are our priority we decided to launch Living Now. The idea behind this range of products was to create smart systems that can ensure comfort for our customers by interaction with each other using our technology."

Living Now, the first intrinsically connected wiring devices range! Works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistance, Alexa. Living Now offers a thermostat in MyHomeup protocol series, perfectly integrated with the series design, to set the temperature according to your preferences at any time with manual controls or remotely via smartphone with the help of connected Chronothermostat. Living Now also launches a unique product with In-built Alexa, you can now activate the home automation functions with your voice directly.

A global specialist in the electrical and digital building infrastructure, Legrand is a Euro 5.5 billion (470.2864 cr.) group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries.

Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity - simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 1000 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India through 26 offices, 600 stockiest, 11500 retail outlets with three state-of-the-art manufacturing units, seven training centers and two R&D center. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

