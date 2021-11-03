Lexus announced as exclusive automotive partner of Marvel Studios' 'Eternals'

Lexus crafts luxury experiences inspired by people. Now, it's drawing inspiration from superheroes with cosmic superpowers, too - as the exclusive automotive partner of Marvel Studios' "Eternals."

The movie features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Alongside the Eternals, is the Lexus NX, with its striking design, exhilarating dynamism, and avant-garde features that enable the superheroes to conquer the city.

Both the superheroes and supercar are unparalleled and in a class of their own - The Eternals have extraordinary powers to battle the Deviants, while the new NX has exceptional craftsmanship and purposeful technology to thrill ones everyday drive.

The NX was first launched in India in 2018 showcasing bold design and exhilarating performance. In 2020, the NX portfolio was further expanded with the launch of the new variant NX 300h Exquisite. Lexus will be launching the all-new NX 300h very soon, ushering in a new era of luxury, that embraces the brand's vision of electrification, with intuitive technology, performance, and design.

Catch the film in theatres in India on November 5th to see ones favorite superheroes driving the spectacular new Lexus NX. For more information on Lexus and Marvel Studios' "Eternals" collaboration, visit .

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor