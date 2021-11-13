Lifespan launches Red Onion Hair Oil - Ayurvedic

Lifespan Private Limited launched Red Onion Hair Oil (Ayurvedic) on 12th November, 2021 at its facility at Hyderabad.

It was inaugurated by Dr Alagu Varshini (IAS) Commissioner of Ayush, Govt. Of Telangana, Along With Lifespan Pvt Ltd. Founder and CEO Narendra Ram Nambula.

Dr Alagu Varshini, congratulated Lifespan and its team on the Ayurvedic innovations. She emphasized on the essential worth of Ayurveda and Natural herb formulations. She also touched upon the fact that India is the hub for holistic wellness, the world gravitates towards Ayurveda and all eyes are on our country. While India is the second largest exporter of Ayurveda and alternative medicines in the world, conversely, only a handful of companies formulate products that are genuinely backed by Ayurveda and Lifespan Pvt Ltd. is among one of them

Narendra Ram Nambula stressed on the fact that in today's world hair fall is one of the foremost challenge for all, primarily due to the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, pollution, stress and usage of chemical based products. Lifespan's Red Onion Hair Oil is a perfect combination of the best 16 active natural herbs such as Brahmi, Lotus, Sunflower, Hibiscus and Lal Chandan among other herbs, which are free of chemicals and preservatives. This oil can provide an extra dose of sulphur to support hair growth, and may prevent hair loss and protect from scalp related conditions, like dandruff and itching.

